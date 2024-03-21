Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'704 0.7%  SPI 15'377 0.8%  Dow 39'781 0.7%  DAX 18'179 0.9%  Euro 0.9753 0.7%  EStoxx50 5'052 1.0%  Gold 2'181 -1.0%  Bitcoin 58'689 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8978 1.4%  Öl 85.6 -0.7% 
AMD-Aktie richtet sich auf KI aus: Analyst spricht Kaufempfehlung für "Mini-NVIDIA" aus
Jefferies-Analysten bullish für Gold: Edelmetall wird sich besser schlagen als US-Aktien
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: SES Global bietet 8 Prozent Dividende - die Aktie hat Potential
Analyst nach durchwachsener Bilanz: Swiss Life-Aktie könnte auf 23-Jahres-Hoch klettern
Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone
22.03.2024 00:01:22

South Korea Shares Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, accelerating nearly 100 points or 3.9 percent in that span. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,750-point plateau and it may continue its winning ways again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday with gains across the board, particularly among the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index soared 64.72 points or 2.41 percent to finish at 2,754.86 after trading between 2,724.25 and 2,755.45. Volume was 811.8 million shares worth 13.8 trillion won. There were 655 gainers and 217 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 4.30 percent, while KB Financial spiked 3.12 percent, Hana Financial collected 3.06 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 3.12 percent, Samsung SDI rose 0.55 percent, LG Electronics jumped 3.33 percent, SK Hynix skyrocketed 8.63 percent, Naver added 0.71 percent, LG Chem perked 0.33 percent, Lotte Chemical strengthened 1.54 percent, S-Oil was up 0.26 percent, SK Innovation eased 0.12 percent, POSCO gathered 0.35 percent, SK Telecom increased 0.38 percent, KEPCO gained 2.47 percent, Hyundai Mobis surged 5.14 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 4.56 percent and Kia Motors was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened modestly higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session, ending at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow rallied 269.24 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 39,781.37, while the NASDAQ added 32.43 points or 0.20 percent to close at 16,401.84 and the S&P 500 gained 16.91 points or 0.32 percent to end at 5,241.53.

The early strength on Wall Street came as stocks continued to benefit from positive reaction to Wednesday's monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve.

While the Fed left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, the central bank also maintained its forecast for three interest rate cuts this year.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department noted a slight drop by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales unexpectedly soared in February.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and weak gasoline demand in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May dipped $0.20 at $81.07 a barrel.

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.

Inside Trading & Investment

21.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Holcim Ltd
21.03.24 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte im Aufwind
21.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: Eurozone – Frühlingsgefühle/Private Equity – Spannendes Duo
21.03.24 Bitcoin Halving Nears, Supply to Tighten
20.03.24 Coinbase Aktie fällt um 8 Prozent – Bitcoin zwischenzeitlich unter 61.000 Dollar
20.03.24 SMI-Anleger bleiben in Deckung
19.03.24 Das Bitcoin Halving steht in wenigen Wochen an – Doch was passiert beim Halving genau?
19.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, VAT Group
18.03.24 Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’195.67 19.36 SSMACU
Short 12’442.82 13.70 SSMFBU
Short 12’899.66 8.91 OBSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’703.66 21.03.2024 17:30:15
Long 11’260.00 19.32
Long 10’959.98 13.46 SSRM9U
Long 10’540.00 8.78
Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Ausgliederung von Bezugsrechten 50 Prozent tiefer
Weder Apple noch Occidental Petroleum: Diese Aktie kaufte Warren Buffett seit 2018 in jedem Quartal
Überraschende Entscheidung: SNB senkt Leitzins
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: Roche-Tochter Chugai verfehlt Ziele in Phase-III-Studie
DocMorris-Aktie schwächer: DocMorris 2023 erneut in den roten Zahlen
SNB-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: Kommt die erste Zinssenkung schon am Donnerstag?
Darum notiert der Franken zu Euro und Dollar deutlich schwächer
Krypto-Fan Elon Musk: So viele Bitcoins halten Tesla und SpaceX
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
SNB senkt Zinsen: SMI zog letztlich kräftig an -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stark -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester

