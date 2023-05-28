Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'434 1.0%  SPI 15'066 1.1%  Dow 33'093 1.0%  DAX 15'984 1.2%  Euro 0.9711 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'338 1.6%  Gold 1'947 0.3%  Bitcoin 24'243 1.2%  Dollar 0.9053 0.0%  Öl 77.1 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Energietitel gefragt: So sah das Depot des umstrittenen Investors Paul Singer bei seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management aus
Wholecoiner-Millionenmarke durchbrochen: So viele Wallets halten mehr als einen Bitcoin
"Brillanter Kerl": Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger finden lobende Worte für Elon Musk - wollen aber nicht ihm tauschen
Umstrittener Vorschlag: Elon Musk polarisiert mit dieser Formel 1-Idee
Umgang mit Künstlicher Intelligenz im Fokus: Diese unterschiedlichen Meinungen haben die CEOs der Tech-Riesen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526UBS24476758Credit Suisse1213853NVIDIA994529On113454047Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Holcim1221405BVB1131616Swiss Life1485278Palantir36244719
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
29.05.2023 01:00:01

South Korea Shares Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 0.6 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,560-point plateau and it's poised to add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to an apparent resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling crisis forged over the weekend. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the technology stocks and automobile producers were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 4.12 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 2,558.81 after trading between 2,553.79 and 2,567.50. Volume was 618.73 million shares worth 9.26 trillion won. There were 672 decliners and 193 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.57 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.72 percent, Hana Financial sank 0.73 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 2.18 percent, LG Electronics perked 0.09 percent, SK Hynix surged 5.51 percent, Naver tumbled 1.70 percent, LG Chem dropped 0.84 percent, Lotte Chemical gained 0.53 percent, S-Oil fell 0.67 percent, SK Innovation retreated 1.56 percent, POSCO declined 1.23 percent, KEPCO added 0.38 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 0.98 percent, Kia Motors rose 0.34 percent and SK Telecom and Hyundai Mobis were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow surged 328.64 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 33,093.34, while the NASDAQ spiked 277.59 points or 2.19 percent to end at 12,975.69 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.17 points or 1.30 percent to close at 4,205.45. For the week, the Dow slumped 1.0 percent, the NASDAQ rallied 2.5 percent and the S&P rose 0.3 percent.

Stocks benefitted from renewed optimism about raising the U.S. debt ceiling amid reports lawmakers are closing in on an agreement.

Those hopes came to fruition over the weekend when President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reached an agreement in principle. It will raise the debt ceiling for two years and keep non-defense spending roughly flat for fiscal 2024.

Optimism about a debt ceiling deal overshadowed a Commerce Department report showing a reacceleration in the annual rate of consumer price growth in the month of April.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday after Russia played down the prospect of additional output cuts by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.84 or 1.2 percent at $72.67 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained about 1.6 percent last week.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Stablecoins sind stabile Währungen auf der Blockchain, die man versucht mit einem Stabilitätsmechanismus zu stabilisieren.

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? Sind diese sinnvoll und wofür werden sie benötigt? Diese Fragen beantwortet Lidia Kurt-Bolla, Gründerin und Partnerin bei Vision& im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.05.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sika, Swiss Life, UBS
26.05.23 SMI erneut schwächer
26.05.23 Marktüberblick: Lufthansa kauft zu
26.05.23 Börse Aktuell – Einigung in Sicht? – Anleger bleiben wachsam
26.05.23 ams OSRAM – gelingt der Turnaround?
26.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Korrektur vorerst gestoppt
26.05.23 Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV
25.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'922.18 19.07 6SSMPU
Short 12'188.35 13.23 A1SSMU
Short 12'628.99 8.73 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'434.24 26.05.2023 17:31:27
Long 10'949.45 18.46 XSSSMU
Long 10'709.14 13.31 W8SSMU
Long 10'276.03 8.87 CSSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ChatGPT-Gründer Sam Altman plant Launch eines Kryptoprojekts: Offenbar fast 100 Millionen Dollar eingesammelt
LPL Research-Experte ist skeptisch für US-Aktien: Diese Alternative empfiehlt er
US-Schuldenstreit: Vorläufiger Deal bei Verhandlungen zu US-Schuldenobergrenze steht
Solana Killer? Das steckt hinter der neuen Gaming-Blockchain Sui
Verleiht Künstliche Intelligenz kriminellen Hackern weiteren Auftrieb? So unterstützt KI Phishing-Scams
Novartis-Aktie steigt: CHMP empfiehlt Widerruf der bedingten Marktzulassung für Adakveo
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
UBS- und CS-Aktien: UBS nach CS-Übernahme laut Ökonom Brunett viel zu gross für die Schweiz
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit