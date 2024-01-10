Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'255 0.1%  SPI 14'653 -0.1%  Dow 37'696 0.5%  DAX 16'690 0.0%  Euro 0.9337 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'469 0.0%  Gold 2'026 -0.2%  Bitcoin 39'896 1.6%  Dollar 0.8509 -0.2%  Öl 76.8 -0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Bayer10367293Alcon43249246NVIDIA994529
Top News
Diese fünf Ölaktien dürften mit Rekorddividenden aufwarten
Optimistischer Ausblick: Warum Tesla weiter hoch in der Gunst der Analysten steht
Apple-Aktie und BofA-Aktie im Blick: Warum Warren Buffett auch 2024 an seinen Top-Positionen festhalten dürfte
Börsenkandidaten auf dem Sprung: Diese IPOs könnten 2024 für Anleger interessant werden
Swisscom-Aktie, Givaudan-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Titel werden von Banken für 2024 empfohlen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

11.01.2024 00:00:16

South Korea Shares Poised To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, slumping almost 130 points or 5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,540-point plateau and it's overdue for support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously ahead of key U.S. inflation data later this week, which will affect the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and technology stocks were mitigated by support from the automobile companies.

For the day, the index shed 19.26 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 2,541.98. Volume was 555.7 million shares worth 8.46 trillion won. There were 536 decliners and 338 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial declined 1.34 percent, KB Financial tumbled 2.10 percent, Hana Financial skidded 1.20 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.47 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 3.59 percent, LG Electronics was down 0.82 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.84 percent, Naver added 0.65 percent, LG Chem dropped 1.48 percent, Lotte Chemical slumped 1.50 percent, S-Oil sank 0.74 percent, SK Innovation lost 2.05 percent, POSCO surrendered 2.17 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.51 percent, KEPCO stumbled 1.31 percent, Hyundai Mobis rose 0.23 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.59 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 1.57 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened slightly higher on Wednesday and accelerated throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 170.57 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 37,695.73, while the NASDAQ rallied 111.94 points or 0.75 percent to end at 14,969.65 and the S&P 500 gained 26.95 points or 0.57 percent to close at 4,783.45.

The strength on Wall Street may have reflected optimism ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data in the comings days.

The Labor Department's reports on consumer and producer price inflation, which are due to be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively, could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

With economists expecting the reports to show slowdowns in the annual rate of core price growth, the data could bolster optimism about near-term rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Crude oil prices dropped on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February delivery ended down $0.87 at $71.37 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

Inside Trading & Investment

10.01.24 Marktüberblick: BASF unter Druck
10.01.24 SMI weiter in Lauerstellung
10.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Leitindex auf Richtungssuche
10.01.24 A Look Into U.S. Employment Data Reveals Warnings
09.01.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
09.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Zurückhaltung hält an
09.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'697.02 19.75 C0SSMU
Short 11'934.01 13.99 3XSSMU
Short 12'400.42 8.80 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'255.00 10.01.2024 17:30:39
Long 10'788.57 19.93 SSSMQU
Long 10'510.20 13.40 SSOMVU
Long 10'087.68 8.94 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sika-Aktie dennoch deutlich schwächer: Sika verzeichnet Rekord-Jahresumsatz
Idorsia-Aktie tiefrot: Idorsia prüft wie Finanzierungsquellen erschlossen werden können - Zahlenvorlage und GV verschoben
Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
SEC Entscheidung erfolgt: Bitcoin ETF Token pumpt enorm und könnte beste Wahl sein
Bitcoin sackt nach Verwirrung über gefälschte SEC-Mitteilung ab -
Swisscom-Aktie, Givaudan-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Titel werden von Banken für 2024 empfohlen
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Übernahmestrategie zielt auf ergänzende Akquisitionen
Börsenkandidaten auf dem Sprung: Diese IPOs könnten 2024 für Anleger interessant werden
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochvormittag höher
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verbilligt sich am Mittwochvormittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit