SMI 11'923 -0.4%  SPI 15'855 -0.3%  Dow 40'862 0.3%  DAX 18'330 0.4%  Euro 0.9386 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'764 0.4%  Gold 2'512 -0.2%  Bitcoin 48'908 0.2%  Dollar 0.8521 0.6%  Öl 70.7 1.5% 
Roche-Aktie: Roche stellt erste Daten zu Fettsenker CT-996 vor
Ausblick: Adobe gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Nach Kurseinbruch: Vermögen von NVIDIA-CEO Huang fällt unter die 100-Milliarden-Dollar-Marke
Gold, Aktien, Kryptos: So investiert US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump sein Vermögen
ZKB-Marke Swisscanto steigt in boomendes ETF-Geschäft ein
12.09.2024 01:04:08

South Korea Shares May Stop The Bleeding On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in seven straight sessions, plunging more than 170 points or 6.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,510-point plateau and it's due for support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financial sector were offset by support from the chemicals and a mixed performance from the technology shares.

For the day, the index shed 10.06 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 2,513.37 after trading between 2,493.37 and 2,526.13. Volume was 294.1 million shares worth 9.4 trillion won. There were 525 decliners and 343 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plummeted 6.18 percent, while KB Financial plunged 6.03 percent, Hana Financial tanked 6.50 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.96 percent, Samsung SDI skyrocketed 9.91 percent, LG Electronics eased 0.10 percent, SK Hynix and SK Innovation both climbed 1.09 percent, Naver retreated 1.64 percent, LG Chem rallied 2.94 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 2.60 percent, S-Oil surrendered 1.88 percent, POSCO soared 3.32 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.76 percent, KEPCO added 0.69 percent, Hyundai Mobis dropped 1.42 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 3.25 percent and Kia Motors slumped 3.99 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early weakness and trended steadily higher throughout the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow climbed 124.75 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 40,861.71, while the NASDAQ surged 369.65 points or 2.17 percent to end at 17,395.53 and the S&P 500 rallied 58.61 points or 1.07 percent to close at 5,554.13.

The early sell-off on Wall Street followed the release of the Labor Department's closely watched consumer price inflation report for August.

While the report showed consumer prices increased in line with economist estimates, core consumer prices rose slightly more than expected.

Stocks moved sharply lower as the data seemingly reduced the chances that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates by 50 basis points next week. But selling pressure waned dramatically over the course session as the Fed is still expected to continue lowering rates in the coming months.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Wednesday, recovering from a three-year low in the previous session thanks to fears of prolonged production shutdowns in the offshore oil patch due to Hurricane Francine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up by $1.56 or 2.37 percent at $67.31 a barrel.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Thomas B. Kovacs @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über Schweizer Aktien, die Schweiz als Standort für Unternehmen und den Schweizer Franken. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Probleme in der Pharma- und Chip-Branche und welche sonstigen Branchen spannend sein könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Inside Trading & Investment

11.09.24 Soaking up the T-Bill Spill: Using Treasury Bill Futures to Hedge Rate Cuts
11.09.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Zinssenkungen
11.09.24 Marktüberblick: Autosektor unter Druck
11.09.24 SMI schlägt sich wacker
11.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder abwärts
10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
10.09.24 US-Wahlen: der Showdown geht weiter
10.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, VAT Group
10.09.24 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’400.00 18.55
Short 12’662.42 13.51 YXSSMU
Short 13’108.45 8.77 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’922.91 11.09.2024 17:30:27
Long 11’480.00 19.39
Long 11’220.00 13.18
Long 10’700.00 8.97
Enttäuschender Umsatz bei GameStop: GameStop-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Dow Jones konnte Verluste hinter sich lassen -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. schliessen mit Verlusten
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis am Vormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Mittwochvormittag mit Aufschlag
Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Inflationsdaten: US-Verbraucherpreise rückläufig - Kernrate aber erneut auf hohem Niveau
Gründer muss dreistelligen Millionenbetrag an Nikola zahlen - Nikola-Aktie kommt dennoch nicht auf die Beine

