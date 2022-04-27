Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’033 0.8%  SPI 15’467 0.9%  Dow 33’302 0.2%  DAX 13’794 0.3%  Euro 1.0229 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’735 0.4%  Gold 1’885 -1.0%  Bitcoin 37’994 3.7%  Dollar 0.9689 0.0%  Öl 105.2 -0.5% 
1 Aktie gratis
28.04.2022 01:02:14

South Korea Shares May See Mild Upside On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 70 points or 2.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,640-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher thanks mainly to bargain hunting after heavy selling in the region. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, chemicals and technology stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 29.25 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 2,639.06 after trading between 2,615.50 and 2,641.82. Volume was 1.06 billion shares worth 12.40 trillion won. There were 695 decliners and 193 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial stumbled 1.20 percent, while KB Financial plunged 3.50 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 2.12 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.66 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.55 percent, LG Electronics skidded 1.65 percent, Naver and SK Hynix both tanked 2.25 percent, LG Chem sank 2.53 percent, Lotte Chemical slumped 2.08 percent, S-Oil rallied 2.44 percent, SK Innovation shed 0.47 percent, POSCO surrendered 2.11 percent, SK Telecom plummeted 3.73 percent, KEPCO declined 1.41 percent, Kia Motors dipped 0.24 percent and Hyundai Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up mixed and flat after the major averages shook off early support on Wednesday, fading late and ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow added 61.75 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 33,301.93, while the NASDAQ eased 1.81 points or 0.01 percent to close at 12,488.93 and the S&P 500 rose 8.76 points or 0.21 percent to end at 4,183.96.

The markets had opened higher on bargain hunting and earnings optimism but gave back most of those gains as the day progressed on worries over a Covid-fueled economic slowdown and the outlook for interest rates.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said that pending home sales fell for the fifth straight month in March, although the decline was less than expected.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, lifted by data showing a drop in gasoline and distillate stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for rose $0.32 or 0.3 percent at $102.02 a barrel.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

EXCLUSIV für BX plus Mitglieder: Detaillierte Informationen zum Video und dem Lieferkettenindex auf BX plus

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Sorgen die aktuellen Lieferengpässe für eine Rezession in Europa?

Aufgrund des anhaltenden Konflikts in der Ukraine und der verschärften Corona Situation in Asien kommt es erneut zu Lieferunterbrechungen und einer stillstehenden Logistik. Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz; COO der BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG eine Einschätzung über die Entwicklung der nächsten Monate. Ausserdem stellt er den Lieferkettenindex der VP Bank vor und erläutert, wie sich der Index zusammensetzt.

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.04.22 Microsoft-Aktie startet Erholung
27.04.22 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Jahrestief / Tesla Inc – Aktie bricht um 12% ein
26.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
26.04.22 SMI vor Erholung
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
22.04.22 Marktüberblick: MDAX und TecDAX verbuchten Aufschläge
21.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Charles Schwab Corp, Kraft Heinz Co, Boeing Co
21.04.22 Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’560.11 17.04 SMIR9U
Short 12’785.26 12.92 SMIUBU
Short 13’192.08 8.96 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’032.62 27.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’490.39 18.20 PSSMDU
Long 11’128.38 11.83 OSSM2U
Long 10’668.70 8.17 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse kommt nicht aus den roten Zahlen - Umbau der Geschäftsleitung
Molecular Partners-Aktie bricht um 36 Prozent ein: Partnerschaft mit Amgen zu Kandidat MP0310 beendet
Gegenbewegung: Wall Street beendet Hanel gespalten -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX rettet kleines Plus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Experte warnt vor Investment in Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Darum ist das Buffett-Papier aktuell kein Kauf
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Fünfjahrestief - leichte Schwäche zum Franken
Clariant-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Untersuchung der Abschlüsse 2020/21 abgeschlossen - provisorische Zahlen für 2021
Credit Suisse vor turbulenter Generalversammlung - schlägt nun die Stunde von aktivistischen Aktionären im europäischen Bankensektor?
Twitter-Vorstand und Elon Musk einig: Was die Twitter-Übernahme für die Tesla-Aktie bedeuten dürfte
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Boeing-Aktie abgeschlagen: Boeing verbucht im neuen Jahr Milliardenverlust

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit