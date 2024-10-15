Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’219 -0.3%  SPI 16’270 -0.4%  Dow 42’740 -0.8%  DAX 19’486 -0.1%  Euro 0.9393 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’947 -1.9%  Gold 2’661 0.4%  Bitcoin 57’266 0.5%  Dollar 0.8622 0.0%  Öl 74.7 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Top News
Thematische ETFs: Neue Trends und Entwicklungen in Europa
NVIDIA: Darum sehen Analysten das Top-Potenzial im Chipmarkt bei NVIDIA
2 Jahre Bullenmarkt: Endet nun der Aufwärtstrend oder hält er an?
Goldman Sachs-Analyst zeigt sich optimistisch für UBS-Aktie - Kursziel angepasst
Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schliesst im Minus
Suche...

16.10.2024 00:59:35

South Korea Shares May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 35 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,630-point plateau although the rally may stall on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to a combination of weak economic and earnings news, while profit taking may also be in order. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

Th KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index added 10.16 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 2,633.45 after trading between 2,615.47 and 2,635.32. Volume was 430 million shares worth 9.72 trillion won. There were 445 decliners and 418 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.52 percent, while KB Financial stumbled 1.65 percent. Hana Financial collected 0.94 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.33 percent, Samsung SDI surrendered 2.23 percent, LG Electronics dipped 0.30 percent, SK Hynix rallied 2.88 percent, Naver spiked 2.22 percent, LG Chem tanked 2.43 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 5.08 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 2.77 percent, POSCO plunged 3.29 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.53 percent, KEPCO was up 024 percent, Hyundai Mobis perked 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.01 percent and Kia Motors dropped 0.89 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but quickly turned lower and saw all of them finish well under water.

The Dow tumbled 324.80 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 42,740..42, while the NASDAQ slumped 187.10 points or 1.01 percent to close at 18,315.59 and the S&P 500 sank 44.59 points or 0.76 percent to end at 5,815.26.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected profit taking as traders looked to cash in on recent strength in the markets after the Dow and S&P hit record closing highs on Monday.

Corporate earnings also weighed, led lower by the likes of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Citigroup (C), although Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) rallied on its results.

On the U.S. economic front, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that regional manufacturing activity has returned to contraction in October.

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as fears about supply disruptions faded on reports that Israel will avoid targeting Iran's oil sites. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November sank $3.25 or 4.4 percent at $70.58 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mittwoch um 18 Uhr live: Investmenttrends 2025 - Ihr Wegweiser für zukunftsorientierte Investitionen

Im vierten und letzten Teil der Swiss ETF Investor Days werfen wir einen exklusiven Blick auf die entscheidenden Entwicklungen, die die Investmentlandschaft bis 2025 und darüber hinaus prägen werden.

Schnell noch Plätze sichern!

Inside Trading & Investment

15.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Leonteq AG
15.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
15.10.24 Derivative market emerges amid new dynamics in Australia’s carbon market
15.10.24 Startet der SMI jetzt durch?
15.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Re-Break an den Trendlinien
14.10.24 US-Wahlen: Spannung bis zum letzten Tag
10.10.24 Tabak oder Öl – Ein Blick auf Value Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
10.10.24 Marktüberblick: Continental hui – Bayer pfui
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’789.19 18.84 ZISSMU
Short 12’997.15 13.92 CIUBSU
Short 13’491.25 8.87 SS4MTU
SMI-Kurs: 12’218.85 15.10.2024 17:31:31
Long 11’740.00 19.38
Long 11’494.27 14.00 UQRS9U
Long 10’980.64 8.72 SSRM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Givaudan am 10.10.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett über sein grösstes Erfolgsinvestment: "Das beste Geschäft, das ich je gemacht habe"
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts
ASML-Aktie fällt zweistellig: ASML blickt pessimistischer auf 2025
UnitedHealth-Aktie sackt ab: UnitedHealth hat Ziele für das Jahr konkretisiert
Kurssprung bei Palantir: Das treibt die Aktie an
NVIDIA: Darum sehen Analysten das Top-Potenzial im Chipmarkt bei NVIDIA
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Überarbeitung der Pläne für Abwicklungsfall - UBS-Pensionsfondsgeschäft in USA wohl unter Beschuss von Steueraktivisten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie legt zu: 'Robotaxi' soll Marke werden - Tesla erhält ersten Teil der Genehmigung für Werksausbau in Deutschland

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten