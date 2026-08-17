South Korea Shares May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Liberation Day, the South Korea stock market had finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting almost 720 points or 11 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 6,975-point plateau although it's ripe for consolidation on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on surging crude oil prices and increasing anxiety in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 164.60 points or 2.42 percent to finish at 6,977.94 after trading between 6,848.43 and 7,010.86. Volume was 416 million shares worth 26.73 trillion won. There were 675 gainers and 204 decliners.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed and flat but turned lower by midday, ending near session lows.

The Dow sank 272.63 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 53,459.78, while the NASDAQ lost 84.25 points or 0.32 percent to close at 26,644.91 and the S&P 500 fell 40.70 points or 0.52 percent to end at 7,745.06.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as the price of crude oil moved sharply higher amid indications Iran has ruled out talks with the U.S. to extend a 60-day ceasefire that expired Monday.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday, reflecting concerns about a re-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery surged $2.28 or 2.8 percent to $84.68 a barrel.

Airline stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session amid the surge in crude oil prices, while substantial weakness was also visible among software, telecom, computer hardware and housing stocks.