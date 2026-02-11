Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'547 0.2%  SPI 18'684 0.0%  Dow 50'121 -0.1%  DAX 24'856 -0.5%  Euro 0.9160 0.3%  EStoxx50 6'036 -0.2%  Gold 5'085 1.2%  Bitcoin 51'989 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7716 0.5%  Öl 69.6 0.8% 
12.02.2026 00:00:24

South Korea Shares May Run Out Of Steam On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 260 points or 5 percent in that span. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 5,350-point plateau although investors figure to lock in gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on fading optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher again on Wednesday following gains from the chemical companies, financial shares and automobile producers, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 52.80 points or 1 percent to finish at 5,354.49 after trading between 5,257.53 and 5,374.23. Volume was 747.2 million shares worth 25.4 trillion won. There were 541 gainers and 337 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial spiked 3.06 percent, while KB Financial surged 5.79 percent, Hana Financial collected 2.95 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.21 percent, Samsung SDI skidded 1.05 percent, LG Electronics skyrocketed 22.98 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.83 percent, Naver strengthened 1.38 percent, LG Chem added 0.47 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 4.44 percent, SK Innovation vaulted 1.52 percent, POSCO Holdings perked 0.27 percent, SK Telecom expanded 2.31 percent, KEPCO rose 0.33 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 2.06 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 5.93 percent and Kia Motors soared 4.59 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher but quickly headed south and hugged the line for the balance of the day, finally ending slightly under water.

The Dow shed 66.74 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 50,121.40, while the NASDAQ slumped 36.01 points or 0.16 percent to close at 23.066.47 and the S&P 500 eased 0.34 points or 0.00 percent to end at 6,941.47.

The initial strength on Wall Street followed the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing employment in the U.S. increased more than expected in January.

However, the report also showed a significant downward revision to job growth in 2025, with the increase in employment revised to 181,000 jobs from 584,000 jobs.

The stronger-than-expected job growth in January may also have reduced the likelihood of near-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, offsetting the initial positive reaction.

Crude oil prices climbed on Wednesday amid heightening tension between the U.S. and Iran, with Israel's intervention exacerbating the standoff. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $0.57 or 0.89 percent at $64.53 per barrel.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’077.89 19.88 SA5BBU
Short 14’373.50 13.86 SE0BNU
Short 14’931.93 8.78 BTYSJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’547.08 11.02.2026 17:31:39
Long 12’984.93 19.88 SGYBGU
Long 12’670.98 13.65 SRWBTU
Long 12’131.44 8.86 SXMBOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Deutsche Telekom-Aktie gewinnt nach Zahlen von T-Mobile US
Ethereum Prognose: Netzwerk-Updates treiben Preis nach oben
Silber-Explosion: US-Ökonom Peter Schiff sieht Bitcoin-Kollaps voraus
Ausblick: Coinbase präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
TKMS-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Geschäftsquartal
Nach dem Absturz: Gold, Silber und Bitcoin als Einstiegschance?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin weiter schwach: Kurs deutlich unter 70'000-Dollar-Schwelle
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen zum Handelsende etwas leichter -- SMI schliesslich fester -- DAX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün - Tokio im Feiertag
Spotify-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Umsatz- und Gewinnplus

23:10 Selenskyj bekräftigt Bedingungen für Wahl
22:54 McDonald's über Prognosen nach Fokus auf billigere Menüs
22:46 Cisco erhöht nach gutem Quartal Jahresprognose - Anleger dennoch unzufrieden
22:44 Meloni-Regierung will Migrationspolitik weiter verschärfen
22:28 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Solide Jobdaten keine nachhaltige Stütze
22:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Siemens Energy auf 200 Euro - 'Overweight'
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Uneinheitlich - Jobdaten keine nachhaltige Stütze
22:04 ROUNDUP/Trump nach Treffen mit Netanjahu: Bevorzuge Deal mit Iran
21:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt EssilorLuxottica auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 320 Euro
21:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Deutsche Börse auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 235 Euro