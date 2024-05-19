Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’038 0.8%  SPI 16’038 0.7%  Dow 40’004 0.3%  DAX 18’704 -0.2%  Euro 0.9890 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’064 -0.2%  Gold 2’415 1.6%  Bitcoin 60’729 2.7%  Dollar 0.9090 0.0%  Öl 84.0 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Chubb4432874UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526Novo Nordisk129508879NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Lindt1057075Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Sandoz124359842
Top News
Deutsche Bank: Diese US-Aktien befanden sich im ersten Quartal 2024 im Depot der Deutschen
Vodafone integriert Krypto-Wallets direkt in Smartphone-SIM-Karten
Ausblick: Ryanair präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
So entwickeln sich Silberpreis, Erdgaspreis & Co. am Sonntagabend am Rohstoffmarkt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

20.05.2024 01:02:54

South Korea Shares May Remain Stuck In Neutral On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 25 points or 1 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,725-point plateau and it may continue to spin its wheels on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with profit taking likely to cap any upside. The European markets were soft and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday, thanks to profit taking among the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index skidded 28.38 points or 1.03 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,724.62 after trading as high as 2,752.17. Volume was 561.1 million shares worth 10.3 trillion won. There were 574 decliners and 305 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 0.93 percent, while KB Financial slumped 1.11 percent, Hana Financial sank 0.79 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.02 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 2.38 percent, LG Electronics was down 0.91 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.61 percent, Naver shed 0.64 percent, LG Chem surrendered 1.49 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 4.47 percent, S-Oil lost 1.01 percent, SK Innovation plunged 1.82 percent, POSCO weakened 1.12 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.38 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.87 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.21 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 1.74 percent and Hyundai Mobis was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened mixed and fairly flat and finished much the same.

The Dow climbed 134.19 points or 0.34 percent to finish at a record 40,003.59, while the NASDAQ slipped 12.33 points or 0.07 percent to close at 16,685.97 and the S&P 500 rose 6.17 points or 0.12 percent to end at 5,303.27.

For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.1 percent, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.5 percent and the Dow shot up 1.2 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they digest recent strength in the markets, which saw the major averages reach new record highs.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a continued decrease by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of April.

Oil prices rose on Friday amid easing inflation, data showing a drop in inventories, and hopes of interest rate cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June climbed to $80.06 a barrel, gaining $0.79 or more than 1 percent. WTI crude futures gained 2.3 percent in the week.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

Inside Trading & Investment

17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
17.05.24 SMI mit neuntem Anstieg in Folge
17.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
17.05.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘400-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
16.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Hoffnungsschimmer Inflation
16.05.24 Why Interest Rates Aren’t Stopping Gold
16.05.24 Hat AMD Intel schon den Rang abgelaufen?
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’546.24 18.65 NNSSMU
Short 12’764.62 13.82 YXSSMU
Short 13’272.71 8.71 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’037.99 17.05.2024 17:30:02
Long 11’520.00 19.70
Long 11’300.00 13.99
Long 10’820.00 8.85
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk fordert Warren Buffett zum Kauf von Tesla-Aktien auf - Was für die Investorenlegende wohl dagegen spricht
Privatanleger verkaufen Bitcoin: JPMorgan sieht deutlichen Gegenwind für grösste Kryptowährung
Ethereum-Wal sorgt für Furore im Kryptoversum - ETH-Coins von Kryptobörse abgezogen
Parallelen zu Enron: Tech-Experte Dustin Moskovitz wirft Tesla Betrug vor
Milliardär und Investor Kevin O'Leary: Diese Anlagen bilden den "Kern" seines US-Portfolios
Vermögensverwalter teilt KI-Euphorie nicht: Aktien von NVIDIA und Co. völlig überbewertet
Chubb-Aktie zieht weiter an - Was es mit Buffetts neuem Investment auf sich hat
Der Vormittag am Kryptomarkt: Das tut sich bei Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.
Von Wegen NVIDIA - IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani setzt auf diese Aktie als wahren KI-Gewinner
Swiss-Life-Chefökonom erwartet nur noch eine weitere Zinssenkung der SNB in 2024

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit