Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'091 -1.0%  SPI 14'551 -0.9%  Dow 34'624 0.0%  DAX 15'727 -1.1%  Euro 0.9595 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'246 -1.1%  Gold 1'934 0.5%  Bitcoin 24'056 1.1%  Dollar 0.8972 0.0%  Öl 94.6 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Arm129235510Novo Nordisk129508879Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882NVIDIA994529
Top News
Tesla-Rivale Lucid prüft Eintritt in chinesischen Markt - umkämpftes Absatzgebiet
Meyer Burger-Aktie, ARYZTA-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Aktien waren seit dem Corona-Einbruch die besten Performer
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
Nachfrage nach NFTs rückläufig - Mutant-Ape-NFT hat dennoch für hohen Betrag Besitzer gewechselt
Investitionen rückläufig: Risikokapitalgeber wenden sich von Krypto-Startups ab
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

19.09.2023 01:00:22

South Korea Shares May Remain Stuck In Neutral

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had accelerated more than 65 points or 2.6 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,575-point plateau and it's expected to see little movement on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later this week. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were barely higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology and chemical stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index slumped 26.56 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 2,574.72. Volume was 408.4 million shares worth 8.6 trillion won. There were 548 decliners and 330 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 0.79 percent, while KB Financial eased 0.17 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.23 percent, Samsung Electronics surrendered 2.50 percent, Samsung SDI tumbled 2.41 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.86 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 2.78 percent, Naver plunged 3.49 percent, Lotte Chemical stumbled 1.90 percent, S-Oil lost 0.62 percent, SK Innovation soared 3.13 percent, POSCO surged 3.25 percent, SK Telecom added 0.60 percent, KEPCO shed 0.61 percent, Hyundai Mobis slumped 1.26 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 0.62 percent, Kia Motors dropped 0.87 percent and LG Chem was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened lower on Monday, bounced higher to spend most of the day in the green but faded late to end barely above the unchanged line.

The Dow added 6.06 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 34,624.30, while the NASDAQ rose 1.90 points or 0.01 percent to close at 13,710.24 and the S&P 500 perked 3.21 points or 0.07 percent to end at 4,453.53.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement and the central bank's projections for clues about the outlook for rates.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing homebuilder confidence in the U.S. has unexpectedly deteriorated in September.

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, rising for a third straight session on global supply issues and a weaker dollar. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October rose $0.71 or 0.8 percent at $91.48 a barrel, the highest settlement this year.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Wird sich Künstliche Intelligenz als Zukunftstrend bewahren? Wie nutzt die Shareholder Value Management AG diese und was ist das Fazit der Roundtables des 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit?
Darüber spricht Philipp Prömm, Vorstand bei der Shareholder Value Management AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Ende der geldpolitischen Sommerpause
18.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
18.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.09.2023
18.09.23 SMI-Anleger gut aufgelegt
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
18.09.23 KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? | BX Swiss TV
15.09.23 Grösster Börsengang des Jahres: ARM IPO
14.09.23 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'547.05 19.10 RSSM1U
Short 11'778.96 13.51 C0SSMU
Short 12'208.63 8.86 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'090.61 18.09.2023 17:31:30
Long 10'640.00 19.69
Long 10'366.27 13.51 5SSMXU
Long 9'933.03 8.86 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Lonza-CEO Pierre-Alain Ruffieux kündigt Rücktritt an
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz nähert sich EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Biosimilar - Trastuzumab bekommt EMA-Empfehlung
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
Anstehende Zinsentscheide sorgen für Zurückhaltung: US-Börsen schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit merklichen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Diese 60 Jahre alte Öl-Wette bringt Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger noch immer viel Geld ein
UBS-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Bürgerkomitee will Teilverstaatlichung der UBS
Investmentlegende Rob Arnott warnt vor Blase bei NVIDIA - und schlimmen Konsequenzen, wenn sie platzt
Bondinvestoren der Credit Suisse wollen Schweiz wohl in den USA wegen Enteignung verklagen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anstehende Zinsentscheide sorgen für Zurückhaltung: US-Börsen schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit merklichen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung

Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war am Montag ein schwacher Handel zu beobachten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss ebenfalls tiefer. Die US-Börsen erlebten einen ruhigen Wochenstart. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten waren am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen auszumachen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit