South Korea Shares May Open Under Pressure On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for Election Day, the South Korea stock market had finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 70 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,685-point plateau although they're likely to run out of steam on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to rising bond yields and soft economic data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the oil and automobile companies, while the financials, chemicals and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index improved 16.24 points or 0.61 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,685.90 after trading as low as 2,654.32. Volume was 649.8 million shares worth 13.64 trillion won. There were 544 gainers and 291 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.35 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.67 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.44 percent, Samsung SDI sank 1.03 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0.94 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.93 percent, Naver soared 2.49 percent, LG Chem surged 5.03 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 1.21 percent, S-Oil spiked 3.11 percent, SK Innovation rallied 2.62 percent, POSCO tumbled 1.70 percent, KEPCO rose 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.07 percent, Hyundai Mobis skyrocketed 6.07 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 2.51 percent and Hana Financial and SK Telecom were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the day in the red.

The Dow dropped 176.89 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 32,813.23, while the NASDAQ sank 86.93 points or 0.72 percent to end at 11,994.46 and the S&P 500 lost 30.92 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,101.23.

The lower close on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to a Labor Department report showing job openings tumbled by 455,000 to 11.4 million in April.

Stocks also came under pressure amid a jump by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbing back above 2.9 percent.

The advance by yields came after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by the European Union's decision to impose a phased ban on Russian oil, and hopes about increased energy demand from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August were up $0.59 at $115.26 a barrel.