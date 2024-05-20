Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'038 0.8%  SPI 16'038 0.7%  Dow 39'806.8 -0.5%  DAX 18'769 0.4%  Euro 0.9888 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'074 0.2%  Gold 2'425 0.4%  Bitcoin 63'378 5.2%  Dollar 0.9105 0.0%  Öl 83.7 -0.4% 
"Rich Dad Poor Dad"-Autor Kiyosakis düstere Prognose für den Aktienmarkt und weitere Expertenmeinungen
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
Meme-Aktien-Rally bei GameStop und AMC: 2021 und 2024 im Vergleich - Was dieses Mal anders ist
Vodafone integriert Krypto-Wallets direkt in Smartphone-SIM-Karten
NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla & Co.: Insider verkaufen - Jim Cramer rät Anlegern, auch in schwierigen Zeiten standhaft zu bleiben
21.05.2024 01:02:54

South Korea Shares May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 25 points or 1 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,740-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with strength likely from the technology shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets are tipped to open to the upside. The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and industrials, while the technology stocks were mixed. For the day, the index added 17.52 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 2,742.14 after trading between 2,734.64 and 2,756.41. Volume was 572.2 million shares worth 12.1 trillion won. There were 474 decliners and 402 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 2.73 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.87 percent, Hana Financial rallied 1.90 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.94 percent, Samsung SDI retreated 1.62 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.41 percent, SK Hynix perked 0.11 percent, Naver slumped 1.76 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.63 percent, Lotte Chemical strengthened 2.10 percent, S-Oil surged 2.91 percent, SK Innovation added 0.37 percent, POSCO improved 0.75 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.39 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.01 percent, Hyundai Mobis was up 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 2.66 percent and Kia Motors spiked 1.95 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and closed in the same fashion.

The Dow stumbled 196.82 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 39,806.77, while the NASDAQ jumped 108.91 points or 0.65 percent to close at a record high 16,794.88 and the S&P 500 rose 4.86 points or 0.09 percent to end at 5,308.13.

The advance by the NASDAQ reflected strength in the tech sector, with semiconductor stocks leading the way as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped by 2.2 percent to a two-month closing high.

Gold stocks also saw notable strength on the day, as the price of the precious metal reached a new record high, while banking stocks and telecom stocks moved to the downside.

The Dow was hit by profit taking after the index closed above 40,000 points for the first time on Friday.

Oil prices settled lower on Monday, weighed down by concerns the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates higher for a longer time. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures dropped to around $79.80, down $0.26 from the previous close.

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

20.05.24 Sinkflug beendet oder bleibt Boeing am Boden?
17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
17.05.24 SMI mit neuntem Anstieg in Folge
17.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
17.05.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘400-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
16.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Hoffnungsschimmer Inflation
16.05.24 Why Interest Rates Aren’t Stopping Gold
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken setzt Schwäche fort: EUR/CHF knapp unter 99 Rappen - die Gründe
Privatanleger verkaufen Bitcoin: JPMorgan sieht deutlichen Gegenwind für grösste Kryptowährung
Elon Musk fordert Warren Buffett zum Kauf von Tesla-Aktien auf - Was für die Investorenlegende wohl dagegen spricht
Swiss-Life-Chefökonom erwartet nur noch eine weitere Zinssenkung der SNB in 2024
Bitcoin erobert 70'000-Dollar-Marke zurück
Erneute Kurszielanhebung für NVIDIA vor Bilanzvorlage: NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu
Ethereum-Wal sorgt für Furore im Kryptoversum - ETH-Coins von Kryptobörse abgezogen
Schlechte Aussichten: Vermögensverwalter stuft UBS-Aktie als "Underperfom" ein
NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla & Co.: Insider verkaufen - Jim Cramer rät Anlegern, auch in schwierigen Zeiten standhaft zu bleiben
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

