SMI 12'354 0.1%  SPI 16'390 -0.1%  Dow 41'241 0.2%  DAX 18'617 -0.1%  Euro 0.9462 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'897 -0.3%  Gold 2'518 0.2%  Bitcoin 53'594 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8475 0.0%  Öl 81.3 2.9% 
Letzter Analyst streicht die Segel: Was ist bei der HOCHDORF-Aktie noch drin?
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert
Nach Milliardenminus und Absturz der Boeing-Aktie: So will das Management den Konzern wieder in die Erfolgsspur bringen
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
27.08.2024 01:04:25

South Korea Shares May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has ticked lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping almost 10 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,700-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected following recent optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the automobile producers, gains from the financials and chemicals and a mixed picture from the technology companies.

For the day, the index dipped 3.68 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 2,698.01. Volume was 329 million shares worth 8.97 trillion won. There were 509 decliners and 376 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 2.33 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.96 percent, Hana Financial collected 2.33 percent, Samsung Electronics stumbled 2.06 percent, Samsung SDI added 0.45 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.51 percent, SK Hynix tanked 3.18 percent, Naver soared 3.52 percent, LG Chem improved 0.63 percent, Lotte Chemical accelerated 2.53 percent, SK Innovation climbed 1.04 percent, POSCO strengthened 1.47 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.18 percent, KEPCO surged 4.25 percent, Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.91 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.19 percent and Kia Motors slumped 1.15 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Monday but quickly headed south, eventually all ending under water.

The Dow dipped 0.02 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 41,175.08, while the NASDAQ sank 152.03 points or 0.85 percent to close at 17,725.77 and the S&P 500 lost 17.77 points or 0.32 percent to end at 5,616.84.

The Dow found mild support from 3M Co. (MMM), Coca-Cola (KO) and Walt Disney (DIS). On the other hand, substantial weakness among semiconductor stocks weighed on the NASDAQ, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging by 2.5 percent.

Within the semiconductor sector, AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) slumped by 2.3 percent ahead of the release of its fiscal second quarter results on Wednesday.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a sharp increase by new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in July.

The price of crude oil moved sharply higher on Monday, extending recent gains amid renewed geopolitical concerns after Hezbollah and Israeli forces exchanged attacks across the Lebanon-Israel border. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery shot up $2.36 or 3.2 percent to $77.19 a barrel.

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:

☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.08.24 UBS KeyInvest: Paukenschlag am Genfer See
26.08.24 Nestlé fängt sich
23.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
22.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
22.08.24 Vontobel am Börsentag Zürich
22.08.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar bleibt unter Druck
22.08.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Q2 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von George Soros
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert
Solana Kurs Prognose: Könnte bullischer Ausbruch aus Chartpattern die grosse Rallye herbeiführen?
Nestlé-Aktie etwas höher: Nestlé-Verwaltungsratspräsident erklärt Chefwechsel und lobt neuen Nestlé-Chef
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ripple News: Folgt nun die XRP Mega-Rallye?
SMI letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- Nach Allzeithoch: Dow Jones schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Zahlreiche Anpassungen: So sieht das Depot von Starinvestor Bill Ackman Q2 2024 aus
NIO startet neue Submarke ONVO: Ein neuer Herausforderer für Tesla?

