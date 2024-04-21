Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'296 0.6%  SPI 14'982 0.5%  Dow 37'986 0.6%  DAX 17'737 -0.6%  Euro 0.9711 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'918 -0.4%  Gold 2'391 0.5%  Bitcoin 58'588 1.1%  Dollar 0.9105 -0.2%  Öl 87.4 0.6% 
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
Gold mit Rekordlauf - Warum Silber seit Jahresstart dennoch die stärkere Performance aufweist
Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
Microsoft kommt für Partnerkonferenz nach Bonn
PUMA will zu adidas und Nike in den USA aufholen
22.04.2024 01:03:12

South Korea Shares May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Friday, one day after ending the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged almost 125 points or 4.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,590-point plateau and it's expected to open under water again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets in negative, with continued pressure likely on the technology shares. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index stumbled 42.84 points or 1.63 percent to finish at 2,591.86 after trading between 2,553.55 and 2,609.90. Volume was 799 million shares worth 13.85 trillion won. There were 629 decliners and 238 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.36 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.47 percent, Hana Financial dropped 2.06 percent, Samsung Electronics stumbled 2.51 percent, Samsung SDI lost 1.11 percent, LG Electronics was down 1.51 percent , SK Hynix plunged 4.94 percent, Naver advanced 0.94 percent, LG Chem slumped 2.11 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 2.89 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.86 percent, SK Innovation declined 2.26 percent, POSCO sank 0.90 percent, SK Telecom skidded 1.18 percent, KEPCO retreated 1.23 percent, Hyundai Mobis eased 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 1.73 percent and Kia Motors slumped 1.60 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is conflicted as the Dow opened higher on Friday and stayed that way, while the S&P and NASDAQ spent the entire session under water.

The Dow rallied 211.00 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 37,986.40, while the NASDAQ tumbled 319.49 points or 2.05 percent to end at 15,282.01 and the S&P 500 sank 43.89 points or 0.88 percent to close at 4,967.23.

For the week, the NASDAQ plummeted 5.5 percent, the S&P tumbled 3.1 percent and the Dow rose 0.1 percent.

The steep drop by the NASDAQ reflected heavy selling among shares of Netflix (NFLX) and AI darling Nvidia (NVDA). Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dove by 4.1 percent to its lowest closing level since early February.

Banking stocks turned in a strong performance, driving the KBW Bank Index up by 2.9 percent. Interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks also moved notably higher amid a pullback by treasury yields, resulting in a 1.8 percent jump by the Dow Jones Utility Average.

Oil prices moved higher on Friday as geopolitical tensions rose following Israel's retaliatory attack on Iran. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.41 at $83.14 a barrel, although WTI crude futures shed about 3 percent in the week.

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Pharmaindustrie.

🔎Eli Lilly
🔎Novo Nordisk
🔎Pfizer
🔎Johnson & Johnson
🔎Roche

Welche Trends zeigen sich in der Branche, welche Position nehmen die Schweizer Pharma-Riesen auf dem internationalen Markt ein und wie sieht es mit der Forschung aus?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

"Wie Glas kauen und dann Kokain schnupfen": Willy Woo äussert sich zu Bitcoin-Volatilität
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: Das macht der BTC-Kurs
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag mit roter Tendenz
Monopol im KI-Markt? Analyst nimmt NVIDIA-Aktie unter die Lupe
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: So steht es für die Kurse der Digitalwährungen am Samstagabend
Roche-Aktie fester: Lungenkrebsmittel Alecensa wird in den USA zugelassen
Bitcoin bald wieder im Aufwind? Darauf deutet der "Kimchi-Premium" hin
Super Micro-Aktie bricht ein: Keine vorläufigen Zahlen vorgelegt - Auch NVIDIA-Aktie tiefrot
Novo Nordisk-Aktie etwas höher: Novo Nordisk hat Genehmigung deutsche Biotech-Firma Cardior zu kaufen
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Vormittag am Kryptomarkt

