South Korea Shares May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 40 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,125-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical and trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index fell 5.67 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 2,125.62 after trading between 2,120.15 and 2,132.68. Volume was 680 million shares worth 5.1 trillion won. There were 533 decliners and 289 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.22 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.33 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.41 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.44 percent, LG Display plummeted 4.64 percent, SK hynix tumbled 2.08 percent, POSCO perked 0.62 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.58 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.35 percent, LG Electronics and Kia Motors both eased 0.12 percent and Hyundai Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending lower.

The Dow shed 34.04 points or 0.13 percent to end at 26,719.13, while the NASDAQ lost 19.63 points or 0.24 percent to 8,031.71 and the S&P 500 fell 3.72 points or 0.13 percent to 2,950. For the week, the Dow added 2.4 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3 percent and the S&P perked 2.2 percent.

Traders were looking ahead to this week's G20 summit in Japan, where Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to meet in an effort to revive trade talks.

Traders were also cautious amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran after Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone on Thursday.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, extending gains from previous session as escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran raised concerns about a disruption in global crude supplies. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended up $0.36 or 0.6 percent at $57.43 a barrel.

