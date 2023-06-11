|
12.06.2023 01:00:18
South Korea Shares May Extend Friday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market moved back to the upside again on Friday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 45 points or 1.8 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,650-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic ahead of this week's Federal Reserve's meeting. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.
The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.
For the day, the index jumped 30.31 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 2,641.16. Volume was 569.97 million shares worth 10.79 trillion won. There were 488 gainers and 376 decliners.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.13 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.06 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.69 percent, Samsung Electronics lost 0.39 percent, Samsung SDI improved 0.82 percent, LG Electronics spared 1.55 percent, SK Hynix skyrocketed 5.20 percent, LG Chem spiked 2.04 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 2.92 percent, S-Oil shed 0.40 percent, SK Innovation increased 1,21 percent, POSCO strengthened 1.55 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.71 percent, KEPCO skidded 1.19 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 1.14 percent, Hyundai Motor perked 0.20 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 1.84 percent and Naver was unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday, slumped midday but ticked back into the green to end slightly higher.
The Dow added 43.18 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 33,876.78, while the NASDAQ rose 20.64 points or 0.16 percent to close at 13,259.14 and the S&P 500 perked 4.93 points or 0.11 percent to end at 4,298.86.
For the week, the S&P rose 0.4 percent, the Dow gained 0.3 percent and the NASDAQ perked 0.1 percent.
The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.
Thursday's report showing initial jobless claims jumped to their highest level since October 2021 last week added to the optimism about the Fed pausing its interest rate hikes.
Crude oil prices slumped again on Friday, extending losses from the previous session on concerns about the outlook for demand ahead of several key central bank meetings this week. West Texas Intermediate for July delivery fell $1.12 or 1.6 percent to $70.17 a barrel.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?
Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Handel vor dem Wochenende: SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Freitag zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Die Märkte in Fernost legten einen starken Wochenabschluss hin.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}