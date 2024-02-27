Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’440 -0.1%  SPI 14’902 -0.1%  Dow 38’972 -0.3%  DAX 17’556 0.8%  Euro 0.9537 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’886 0.4%  Gold 2’031 0.0%  Bitcoin 50’053 4.3%  Dollar 0.8790 0.0%  Öl 83.3 0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Idorsia36346343Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171
Top News
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Plus
Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Handelsende fester
Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit Zuschlägen
Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich in Rot
Wer steckt hinter dem Erfolg der Kryptowährung Cardano?
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

28.02.2024 00:00:59

South Korea Shares May End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 40 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,625-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky and flat ahead of key economic data later this week. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the chemicals and industrials, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index shed 22.03 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 2,625.05 after trading between 2,619.38 and 2,654.76. Volume was 567.4 million shares worth 12.4 trillion won. There were 745 decliners and 149 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 1.57 percent, while KB Financial eased 0.16 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.67 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.14 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 2.56 percent, LG Electronics stumbled 2.14 percent, SK Hynix plunged 4.94 percent, Naver perked 0.05 percent, LG Chem retreated 1.38 percent, Lotte Chemical fell 0.32 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.83 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.82 percent, POSCO slumped 1.27 percent, SK Telecom skidded 1.13 percent, Hyundai Mobis surrendered 3.11 percent, Hyundai Motor dipped 0.21 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 1.75 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and ended little changed and on opposite sides of the line.

The Dow slumped 96.82 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 38,972.41, while the NASDAQ added 59.05 points or 0.37 percent to close at 16,035.30 and the S&P 500 rose 8.65 points or 0.17 percent to end at 5,078.18.

Traders stuck to the sidelines ahead of the release of some key economic data later this week, including a closely watched inflation reading.

The inflation data could have a notable impact on the outlook for interest rates, as Fed officials have said they need greater confidence inflation is slowing before cutting rates.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a substantial decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in January. Also, the Conference Board released a report showing an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in February.

Oil prices moved higher Tuesday on supply concerns due to the disruptions in the Red Sea route and amid uncertainty about a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.29 or 1.66 percent at $78.87 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Dr. Karsten Junius, Chefökonom der Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG.

Die Inflationsrate ist im Januar auf 1.3 % gesunken, was auch die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) überrascht hat. Dr. Karsten Junius diskutiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch, wie die weitere Entwicklung aussieht und ob die SNB die Leitzinsen senken wird. Weitere Themen des Interviews sind:
✔️ der Einfluss des starken Schweizer Frankens auf den Aktienmarkt und
✔️ die Prognosen für dieses Jahr.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius

Inside Trading & Investment

27.02.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Partners Group Holding AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengl
27.02.24 Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
27.02.24 Gewinnmitnahmen nach neuem Jahreshoch
27.02.24 Marktüberblick: Rüstungsaktien gesucht
27.02.24 Deutschland vs. Frankreich: Es lebe der Sport!
27.02.24 Bitcoin Kurs überspringt die Marke von 57.000 Dollar - Anleger fiebern Halving entgegen
27.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Jahreshoch im Chart
26.02.24 E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures: Classic index gets a new look
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’934.49 19.11 OFSSMU
Short 12’158.74 13.98 D1SSMU
Short 12’649.35 8.72 RHSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’440.45 27.02.2024 17:31:06
Long 10’982.34 19.11 SSZMHU
Long 10’732.32 13.65 SSQMTU
Long 10’277.93 8.89 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt leicht zu: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Meyer Burger-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung
Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Arbonia-Aktie springt dennoch 21 Prozent hoch: Arbonia rutscht 2023 in Verlustzone und will Klimadivision verkaufen
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Trotz guter Zahlen und hoher Dividenden: Warum läuft die Zurich-Aktie seit Jahren seitwärts?
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter: Kurs steigt über 57 000 Dollar
Bitcoin zündet erneut den Turbo: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagmittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Bitcoin nach Sprung über 57.000 Dollar im Blick: Das tut sich am Markt für Kryptowährungen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit