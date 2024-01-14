Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'218 0.6%  SPI 14'631 0.7%  Dow 37'593 -0.3%  DAX 16'705 1.0%  Euro 0.9335 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'480 0.9%  Gold 2'049 1.0%  Bitcoin 36'183 -8.4%  Dollar 0.8526 0.0%  Öl 78.3 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Swiss Steel579566Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Geberit3017040ABB1222171Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292
Top News
Tesla 2023 mit Auslieferungsrekord: Nun muss der Musk-Konzern "normale Autobesitzer" überzeugen
"Magnificent Seven" mit starkem Börsenjahr 2023: So geht es im neuen Jahr weiter
Neue Pläne für Ethereum: Vitalik Buterin feilt an Roadmap
Schweizer Investmentbanking dürfte 2024 wieder zulegen - mehrere Börsengänge in Planung
VW-Aktie: Volkswagen setzt Gehaltserhöhung für Manager aus
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
15.01.2024 00:00:50

South Korea Shares May End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in eight straight sessions, slumping almost 150 points or 5.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,525-point plateau although it may finally stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement and uncertainty thanks to the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the technology stocks and industrials, while the financial sector was mixed.

For the day, the index shed 15.22 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 2,525.05 after trading between 2,517.76 and 2,543.83. Volume was 772.4 million shares worth 8.18 trillion won. There were 620 decliners and 269 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial stumbled 1.48 percent, while Hana Financial collected 0.48 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.14 percent, Samsung SDI surrendered 2.04 percent, LG Electronics slid 0.32 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.40 percent, Naver fell 0.43 percent, LG Chem plunged 2.29 percent, Lotte Chemical tanked 2,24 percent, S-Oil gained 0.30 percent, SK Innovation slumped 1.66 percent, POSCO lost 0.66 percent, SK Telecom added 0.51 percent, KEPCO rose 0.16 percent, Hyundai Mobis sank 0.69 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.53 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 1.56 percent and KB Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is of little help as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but then hugged both sides of the line for the rest of the session, ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow sank 118.04 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 37,592.98, while the NASDAQ rose 2.58 points or 0.02 percent to close at 14,972.76 and the S&P 500 perked 3.59 points or 0.08 percent to end at 4,783.83. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 3.1 percent, the S&P added 1.8 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.

The Dow was weighed by earnings news from the likes of UnitedHealth (UNH), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Traders were also reacting to a Labor Department report showing U.S. producer prices unexpectedly edged lower in December, adding to recent uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

Oil futures settled notably higher on Friday as an escalation in tensions in the Middle East raised concerns about delay in supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $0.66 or 0.9 percent at $72.68 a barrel. For the week, the contract shed about 1.1 percent.

Closer to home, South Korea will release December figures for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. In November, imports were down 10.8 percent on year and exports rose an annual 5.1 percent for a trade surplus of $4.48 billion.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
12.01.24 Börse Aktuell – US-Inflation dämpft die gute Laune
12.01.24 Marktüberblick: Airbus übertrifft Ziel
12.01.24 SMI wieder zurück auf Anfang
12.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Impulse
11.01.24 Short-Term Options in Commodities: Potential Benefits and Applications
11.01.24 SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
11.01.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'695.84 19.03 C0SSMU
Short 11'903.22 13.95 CRSSMU
Short 12'351.66 8.91 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'218.43 12.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'763.37 19.70 SSRMOU
Long 10'513.24 13.70 SSOMVU
Long 10'074.31 8.95 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Milliardenabflüsse: Bitcoin-Vermögen der Kryptobörsen schmilzt dahin - warum das sogar positiv sein könnte
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
Plug Power-Aktie vor starkem Lauf? Experten legen hohes Kursziel fest
Bilanz seit Amtsantritt von Joe Biden: Wie sich der Aktienmarkt verglichen mit der Trump-Ära entwickelt
Swiss Steel-Aktie: Luzerner Regierung erwägt potenzielle Unterstützungsmassnahmen für Swiss Steel
European Stocks Close Higher
Investment-Playbook für 2024: Das sieht Jim Cramer 2024 für US-Aktien voraus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
VW-Aktie: Volkswagen setzt Gehaltserhöhung für Manager aus
Das richtige Timing: Zu welchen Zeiten sich der Kauf von Bitcoin & Co. lohnt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit