South Korea Shares May End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, retreating almost 40 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,100-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the outlook for interest rates and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index plummeted 26.00 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 2,096.02 after trading between 2,093.32 and 2,127.71. Volume was 510 million shares worth 4.5 trillion won. There were 634 decliners and 201 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.76 percent, while KB Financial dropped 2.17 percent, Hana Financial retreated 2.40 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.84 percent, LG Electronics sank 1.42 percent, LG Display fell 0.57 percent, SK hynix plunged 3.22 percent, POSCO dropped 1.01 percent, KEPCO soared 2.57 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.73 percent and Kia Motors plummeted 3.03 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks showed a strong move to the upside over the course of a holiday-shortened trading session on Wednesday.

The Dow climbed 179.32 points or 0.67 percent to 26,966.00, while the S&P 500 gained 22.81 points or 0.77 percent to 2,995.82 and the NASDAQ rose 61.14 points or 0.75 percent to 8,170.23.

The strength on Wall Street came as a batch of largely disappointing U.S. economic data reinforced expectations for a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Initial buying interest was generated when payroll processor ADP said private sector job growth came in below estimates in June. Also, the Institute for Supply noted a slowdown in service sector growth, added to the optimism about a rate cut.

Crude oil prices rebounded Wednesday, recovering after a severe setback in the previous session after U.S. crude inventories fell for a third straight week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended up $1.09 or 1.9 percent at $57.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release May numbers for its current account later this morning; in April, the current account surplus was $0.38 billion.