SMI 12'365 0.9%  SPI 16'416 0.8%  Dow 40'001 0.6%  DAX 18'748 1.2%  Euro 0.9790 0.5%  EStoxx50 5'043 1.3%  Gold 2'411 -0.2%  Bitcoin 51'590 0.3%  Dollar 0.8953 0.0%  Öl 85.2 -0.4% 
Das sind die Dividendenkönige aus den USA: Anlegerfokus richtet sich auf Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo und Coca-Cola
Krypto-Experten weiterhin optimistisch: Neue Bitcoin-Rekorde trotz jüngster Kursverluste erwartet
DWS, Vanguard, BlackRock & Co.: So hat sich Europas ETF-Markt in Q2 entwickelt
Investor und Palantir-Gründer Peter Thiel betrachtet KI-Boom mit Sorge: NVIDIA verdient das ganze Geld
Nach Attentat auf Trump: FDP-Präsident nennt Versuch "schockierend"
15.07.2024 01:03:55

South Korea Shares May Bounce Higher On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 35 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just below the 2,860-point plateau although it's poised to see renewed support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with bargain hunting expected in the technology sectors. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the technology and automobile sectors, while the financials and chemicals offered mild support.

For the day, the index slumped 34.35 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 2,857.00 after trading between 2,844.88 and 2,872.25. Volume was 399 million shares worth 13.7 trillion won. There were 430 decliners and 426 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial improved 0.77 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.87 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.65 percent, Samsung Electronics plummeted 3.65 percent, Samsung SDI stumbled 2.44 percent, LG Electronics slumped 1.44 percent, SK Hynix plunged 3.32 percent, Naver dropped 0.74 percent, LG Chem added 0.27 percent, Lotte Chemical advanced 0.84 percent, S-Oil rose 0.15 percent, SK Innovation climbed 0.93 percent, POSCO perked 0.13 percent, KEPCO fell 0.35 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 0.42 percent, Hyundai Motor surrendered 2.51 percent, Kia Motors sank 0.81 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from all Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher and remained well into the green throughout the session.

The Dow rallied 247.10 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 40,000.90, while the NASDAQ climbed 115.04 points or 0.63 percent to end at 18,398.45 and the S&P 500 gained 30.81 points or 0.55 percent to close at 5,615.35.

For the week, the Dow shot up 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 0.9 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.3 percent.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the steep drop on Thursday, which partly reflected a rotation out of leading tech stocks like Nvidia (NVDA).

Traders also remained optimistic about the outlook for interest rates even though the Labor Department said producer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in June.

Oil futures settled lower on Friday, weighed down by data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in June. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $0.41 at $82.21 a barrel.

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

12.07.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ASML, Novo Nordisk, UniCredit
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
12.07.24 The Growth of Tech and 25 Years of Nasdaq Futures
12.07.24 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch nur knapp
12.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Kurssprung nach den Inflationszahlen
11.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Rieter Holding AG
10.07.24 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’884.53 19.35 ZGSSMU
Short 13’159.45 13.61 2MSSMU
Short 13’669.56 8.66 S2S3NU
SMI-Kurs: 12’365.18 12.07.2024 17:30:18
Long 11’872.31 19.65 Q9UBSU
Long 11’599.38 13.76 UBSL2U
Long 11’140.00 9.00
