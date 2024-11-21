Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’592 0.5%  SPI 15’423 0.3%  Dow 43’870 1.1%  DAX 19’146 0.7%  Euro 0.9291 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’756 0.6%  Gold 2’670 0.8%  Bitcoin 87’261 4.8%  Dollar 0.8868 0.3%  Öl 74.3 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818Logitech2575132Swisscom874251
Top News
Männerfreundschaft zwischen Musk und Trump: Chance oder Risiko für Tesla?
Diese Aktien befinden sich im 3. Quartal 2024 im Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Trump erwägt Abschaffung der E-Auto-Steuergutschrift: Auswirkungen auf die Tesla-Aktie
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Halbleitersektor ist gespalten: NVIDIA und TSMC profitieren.. die anderen nicht
Q3 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Carl Icahn investiert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

22.11.2024 00:04:08

South Korea Shares May Bounce Higher Again On Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had rallied more than 65 points or 2.7 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,480-point plateau although it may see renewed strength on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on solid earnings news and support from crude oil. The European and U.S. markets finished higher and the Asian bourses are expected to continue that trend.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Thursday following losses from the automobile producers, gains from the chemicals and mixed performances from the financial and technology sectors.

For the day, the index dipped 1.66 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 2,480.63 after trading between 2,474.62 and 2,496.97. Volume was 440.4 million shares worth 8.1 trillion won. There were 477 decliners and 392 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.36 percent, while KB Financial strengthened 1.78 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.82 percent, Samsung Electronics and Lotte Chemical both jumped 1.99 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 1.93 percent, LG Electronics shed 0.43 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.06 percent, Naver tumbled 1.76 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.03 percent, SK Innovation surged 5.04 percent, POSCO soared 3.05 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.71 percent, KEPCO dipped 0.21 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 0.39 percent, Hyundai Motor retreated 1.37 percent and Kia Motors slumped 0.51 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened slightly lower on Thursday but gradually moved higher and finished in the green.

The Dow rallied 461.88 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 43,870.35, while the NASDAQ rose 6.28 points or 0.03 percent to close at 18,972.42 and the S&P 500 advanced 31.60 points or 0.53 percent to end at 5,948.71.

The sharp increase by the Dow came amid strong gains by IBM Corp. (IBM), Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and Salesforce (CRM).

The NASDAQ showed a lack of direction as traders tracked the performance of AI darling Nvidia (NVDA), which reported better than expected third quarter earnings and revenues - but some traders expressed concerns about slowing revenue growth.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to their lowest level in over six months last week. Also, the Conference Board' leading economic index fell more than expected in October

Oil prices climbed higher Thursday as escalating geopolitical tensions due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine outweighed recent data showing robust supply in the market. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December closed up $1.35 or 1.96 percent at $70.10 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.

Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

21.11.24 Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
21.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
21.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europa – Gemischte Stimmungslage/General Motors – Auf der Überholspur
21.11.24 SMI kann zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten
21.11.24 Marktüberblick: Brenntag-Aktie gesucht
21.11.24 Gelingt PayPal das Comeback?
20.11.24 How Do FX Markets Respond to U.S. Rate Cuts?
19.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’050.00 19.41
Short 12’287.88 13.77 BA4SLU
Short 12’755.72 8.76 ZGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’591.59 21.11.2024 17:31:33
Long 11’087.65 19.60 SSRM0U
Long 10’803.11 13.29 SSQMJU
Long 10’380.14 8.96 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fester: Novartis passt Umsatzziele nach oben an
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Krypto News: Bitcoin erreicht neues Allzeithoch – heute noch auf 100.000 Dollar?
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Alphabet C (ex Google) von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
Q3 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Landis+Gyr-Aktie schwächelt: Landis+Gyr beruft Peter Mainz zum neuen CEO
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Donnerstagvormittag billiger
Alphabet-Aktie tiefer: US-Regierung fordert Trennung von Google und Chrome vor Gericht
Bitcoin schlägt Silber: Warum der Bitcoin zu den wertvollsten Assets der Welt gehört
Nestlé-Aktien erholen sich nach gestrigem Rückschlag nicht nachhaltig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten