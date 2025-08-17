Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’074 0.6%  SPI 16’769 0.4%  Dow 44’946 0.1%  DAX 24’359 -0.1%  Euro 0.9437 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’449 0.3%  Gold 3’337 0.0%  Bitcoin 94’701 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8068 -0.2%  Öl 66.1 -1.2% 
18.08.2025 01:01:23

South Korea Shares May Be Stuck In Neutral On Monday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Friday's holiday for Liberation Day, the South Korea stock market had moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,225-point plateau although it m ay spin its wheels on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amid a cloudy outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Thursday as gains from the chemicals and automobile producers were offset by weakness from the technology stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose added 1.29 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 3,225.66 after trading between 3,210.83 and 3,239.55. Volume was 435.7 million shares worth 9.91 trillion won. There were 497 decliners and 377 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.43 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.22 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.17 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.42 percent, Samsung SDI perked 0.07 percent, LG Electronics declined 1.40 percent, SK Hynix lost 0.54 percent, Naver slipped 0.22 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.07 percent, Lotte Chemical rose 0.33 percent, SK Innovation rallied 2.54 percent, POSCO Holdings slumped 0.49 percent, SK Telecom added 0.36 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.77 percent, Hyundai Mobis sank 0.84 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.69 percent and Kia Motors improved 0.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session, ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow added 34.82 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 44,946.12, while the NASDAQ sank 87.72 points or 0.40 percent to close at 21,622.98 and the S&P 500 fell 18.74 points or 0.29 percent to end at 6,449.80. For the week, the NASDAQ added 0.8 percent, the S&P gained 0.9 percent and the Dow jumped 1.7 percent.

The weakness in the broader markets followed the release of mixed batch of U.S. economic data, which has led to some uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and interest rates.

While the Commerce Department said retail sales increased in line with estimates in July, the University of Michigan noted an unexpected deterioration in consumer sentiment in August.

On the inflation front, year-ahead inflation expectations jumped to 4.9 percent in August from 4.5 in July, while the Labor Department said import prices increased more than expected last month and the Federal Reserve saw a slight pullback by industrial production in July.

Crude oil traded lower on Friday ahead of the meeting between the presidents of the U.S. and Russia, which ultimately accomplished nothing. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $1.20 or 1.88 percent at $62.76 per barrel.

15.08.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, VAT Group
15.08.25 Europäische Bauunternehmen: Schlüsselakteure für die Infrastruktur der Zukunft
15.08.25 SMI holt sich 12.000-Punkte-Marke zurück
15.08.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 15.08.2025
15.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 50-Tage-Linie im Fokus
14.08.25 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Leonteq AG
13.08.25 ING, AENA & Generali – 3 Top-Performer im BX Musterportfolio
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’554.60 19.46 BNRSDU
Short 12’806.06 13.86 UUOSMU
Short 13’288.10 8.87 1CUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’074.33 15.08.2025 17:30:01
Long 11’565.38 19.77 BAES3U
Long 11’261.82 13.26 B1SSKU
Long 10’823.95 8.97 BPDSHU
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 33: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Statistik zeigt: So viele Menschen besitzen wirklich einen vollständigen Bitcoin
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 33: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
ETF-Portfolio aufbauen: Drei Strategien im Vergleich
NVIDIA-Aktie: Wie viel Potential besitzt das Netzwerkgeschäft wirklich?
RWE-Aktie im Minus: Halbjahresergebnisse etwas schwächer als erwartet
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Sartorius vz-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. gibt Overweight-Bewertung bekannt
Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SMI schwächelt zum Start des Montagshandels

KW 33: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 33: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 33: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

