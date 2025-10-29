Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’314 -0.4%  SPI 17’047 -0.2%  Dow 47’632 -0.2%  DAX 24’124 -0.6%  Euro 0.9281 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’706 0.0%  Gold 3’945 0.1%  Bitcoin 88’968 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7999 0.8%  Öl 64.9 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Knorr-Bremse mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Covestro stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Volkswagen präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: PUMA mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: AIXTRON präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
30.10.2025 00:04:05

South Korea Shares May Be Stuck In Neutral

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one day after halting the two-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 200 points or 5 percent. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 4,080-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky on easing optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses are likely to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology stocks, chemicals and industrials, while the financial sector was mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 70.74 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 4,081.15 after trading between 4,014.84 and 4,084.09. Volume was 461 million shares worth 21 trillion won. There were 564 decliners and 304 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.54 percent, while KB Financial and LG Electronics both fell 0.34 percent, Hana Financial stumbled 2.39 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.01 percent, Samsung SDI surged 6.09 percent, SK Hynix skyrocketed 7.10 percent, Naver rallied 4.74 percent, LG Chem advanced 0.85 percent, Lotte Chemical slumped 0.41 percent, SK Innovation improved 2.67 percent, POSCO Holdings strengthened 1.55 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.56 percent, KEPCO spiked 3.41 percent, Hyundai Mobis added 0.66 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 2.99 percent and Kia Motors jumped 1.94 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher and stayed that way for much of the day before slumping late in the session to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow slipped 74.37 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 47,632.00, while the NASDAQ climbed 130.98 points or 0.55 percent to finish at a record 23,958.47 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.30 points or 0.00 percent to end at 6,890.59.

Early support came from the tech shares after Nvidia (NVDA) became the first company with a $5 trillion market capitalization.

The late-day weakness followed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments after the central bank's monetary policy announcement. While the Fed lowered interest rates by another quarter point as expected, Powell's post-meeting remarks offset optimism for another rate cut in December.

Powell said a further reduction in rates in December is "not a foregone conclusion," noting Fed officials had "strongly differing views about how to proceed" at the final meeting of the year.

Highlighting the high level of uncertainty due to government shutdown delaying key data, Powell also said there's a "growing chorus" that feels the Fed should "wait a cycle" to continue cutting rates.

Crude oil prices bounced higher on Wednesday after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed a steep drop by U.S. crude oil inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.31 or 0.5 percent at $60.46 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morning Call spricht die Schweizer Unternehmer-Ikone Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma) mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über Führung, Wachstum, Kooperationen, seine Zeit bei der NZZ und darüber, warum Zuhören der wichtigste Leadership-Skill ist.

Die perfekte Folge für alle, die sich für Pharmastrategien, Galenica/Vifor und Unternehmertum interessieren.

🎯 Themen im Interview mit Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma)

– Antrieb und Führungsphilosophie eines Unternehmers
– Erfolgsweg von Galenica – Lehren aus Jahrzehnten Führung
– Frauenquote, Teamkultur und Leadership bei OM Pharma
– Internationale Expansion: China, USA und neue Märkte
– Forschung, Druck und Verantwortung in der Pharmaindustrie
– Inspiration, Balance und persönliche Haltung zum Erfolg
– Zukunftsvisionen: Schweiz, Unternehmertum und Investments

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

29.10.25 SMI stürzt ab
29.10.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.10.2025
29.10.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
29.10.25 Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall
29.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kurse treten auf der Stelle
28.10.25 Logo WHS Starbucks Aktienanalyse vor den Zahlen – beim Geschäftsmodell dreht sich nicht unbedingt alles um die Kaffeebohne
28.10.25 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Rheinmetall AG
24.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’823.22 19.56 S2S3VU
Short 13’094.83 13.71 UEBSLU
Short 13’580.05 8.95 UJOBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’314.10 29.10.2025 17:31:05
Long 11’736.05 18.56 SHFB5U
Long 11’507.12 13.87 BIYSFU
Long 11’008.02 8.95 BMQS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Alphabet-Aktie legt zu: Google-Mutter hat in Q3 mehr verdient
UBS-Aktie etwas schwächer: Quartalsgewinn schiesst in die Höhe - Bank übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich
NEL ASA-Aktie volatil: Wasserstoffkonzern weiter mit Verlusten, Umsatz nimmt ab
Bitcoin nach Rekordhoch und Einbruch: So sehen Experten die Entwicklung bis 2026
adidas-Aktie fällt dennoch zurück: Gewinne sprudeln
Ausblick: NEL ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
DroneShield-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Korrekturmodus nach der extremen Rally?
Telekom und NVIDIA bauen Milliarden-Rechenzentrum - so reagieren die Aktien der beteiligten Konzerne
BASF-Aktie steigt: Besseres Ergebnis als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf beginnt im November -- Sparkurs bei Investitionen
Ausblick: Idorsia stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:35 ROUNDUP 2: Schlappe für Wilders - Aber rechte Parteien weiter stark
23:28 Niederlande: Wahlsieger Jetten sieht Sieg über 'Hass von Wilders'
23:25 Selenskyj: Lage in Pokrowsk hart, in Kupjansk etwas besser
23:22 Trump: Freue mich sehr auf Treffen mit Xi
22:58 Niederlande: Timmermans tritt als Parteichef zurück
22:49 GNW-News: YPrime führt eine Advanced eCOA Oversight ein, um die Verantwortlichkeit der Prüfer und die Sicherheit der Teilnehmer zu stärken
22:15 Facebook-Konzern will KI-Ausbau weiter beschleunigen
22:09 Wilders: 'Der Wähler hat gesprochen'
22:04 ROUNDUP 3: US-Leitzins erneut gesenkt - Powells Ausblick überrascht
22:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Airbus auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 220 Euro