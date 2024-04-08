Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’547 0.5%  SPI 15’224 0.5%  Dow 38’893 0.0%  DAX 18’319 0.8%  Euro 0.9832 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’046 0.6%  Gold 2’339 0.4%  Bitcoin 64’857 3.5%  Dollar 0.9053 0.0%  Öl 90.6 -0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
KI-Hype am Aktienmarkt: Diese Aktien zählen neben NVIDIA zu den den Favoriten der Experten
Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Givaudan im Aufwärtstrend: Das halten Analysten von der Givaudan-Aktie - SMI-Titel des Jahres?
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Montagshandel in der Verlustzone
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
09.04.2024 01:04:08

South Korea Shares Likely To Remain Rangebound On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had risen just 8 points or 0.3 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,720-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher ahead of key data points this week. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and industrials were capped by weakness from the oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index perked 3.44 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 2,717.65 after trading between 2,706.74 and 2,725.58. Volume was 611.2 million shares worth 10.36 trillion won. There were 590 decliners and 277 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.68 percent, while KB Financial rose 0.29 percent, Hana Financial rallied 2.42 percent, Samsung SDI eased 0.12 percent, LG Electronics declined 1.46 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.88 percent, Naver retreated 1.68 percent, LG Chem plunged 2.95 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 2.65 percent, S-Oil shed 0.60 percent, SK Innovation gained 0.59 percent, POSCO jumped 2.15 percent, SK Telecom added 0.39 percent, KEPCO spiked 3.01 percent, Hyundai Mobis perked 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 3.10 percent, Kia Motors soared 3.33 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as the major averages were fairly volatile on Monday but finished mixed and little changed.

The Dow dipped 11.24 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 38,892.80, while the NASDAQ rose 5.43 points or 0.03 percent to close at 16,253.80 and the S&P 500 eased 1.95 points or 0.04 percent to end at 5,202.39.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of closely watched inflation data later in the week.

The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates, as Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly said they need greater confidence inflation is slowing before cutting rates.

Wednesday will also see the release of the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting, which could also shed additional light on officials' thinking on rates.

Oil prices drifted lower on Monday amid slightly easing geopolitical tensions after Israel removed its troops from Southern Gaza. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.48 or 0.55 percent at $86.43 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

08.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: US-Jobmotor läuft auf Hochtouren
08.04.24 Bitcoin Kurs steigt über 72.000 Dollar – Halving und US-Inflation im Blick
08.04.24 SMI stürzt ab
08.04.24 Marktüberblick: Jungheinrich gesucht
08.04.24 Japan Joins the Rate-Hike Club As Rate Cuts Loom
05.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, Temenos Group, VAT Group
05.04.24 Börsendebut der «Trump-Aktie»
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’010.23 19.38 HSSM9U
Short 12’235.41 13.98 H1SSMU
Short 12’706.22 8.94 S2S3MU
SMI-Kurs: 11’547.14 08.04.2024 17:30:22
Long 11’080.00 19.83
Long 10’817.29 13.73 SSSMTU
Long 10’359.62 8.94 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Leqvio senkt schlechtes Cholesterin deutlich - Daten bei US-Kongress vorgestellt
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie moderat im Plus: Kühne+Nagel schafft straffere Organisationsstruktur
SMI stürzt ab
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Roche-Aktie
Meyer Burger bietet Balkonkraftwerk &#8222;Made in Germany&#8220; an und startet Vertrieb &#252;ber eigenen Onlineshop
Analystin antizipiert Gold-Rally: Prognose bewahrheitet sich, weitere Gewinne erwartet
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NVIDIA am Nachmittag ins Minus
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS-Joint-Venture mit SuMi Trust übernimmt CS-Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäft in Japan
Rheinmetall-Aktie setzt Rekordjagd fort: Superkanone für den Leopard 3 in Aussicht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit