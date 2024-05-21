Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’002 -0.3%  SPI 15’997 -0.3%  Dow 39’873 0.2%  DAX 18’727 -0.2%  Euro 0.9887 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’047 -0.5%  Gold 2’422 -0.1%  Bitcoin 63’463 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9107 0.0%  Öl 82.5 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Lonza1384101Holcim1221405
Top News
Fondsmanager kritisiert wiederaufgeflammten Meme-Aktienrausch bei AMC und GameStop
Nach dem Aufschwung von Meme-Aktien wie GameStop und AMC: Meme-Coins im Aufwind
Steht eine Fortsetzung der Goldrallye bevor oder droht ein Einbruch des Goldpreises?
So hat sich das Aktien-Portfolio von Carl Icahn im ersten Quartal 2024 verändert
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
22.05.2024 01:03:00

South Korea Shares Likely To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 25 points or 1 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,725-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast is murky amid a lack of true catalysts. The European markets were soft and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, chemicals and energy companies, while the technology stocks and automobile producers were mixed.

For the day, the index slumped 17.96 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 2,724.18 after trading between 2,719.74 and 2,734.48. Volume was 547.5 million shares worth 10.02 trillion won. There were 585 decliners and 290 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.20 percent, while Hana Financial stumbled 1.40 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.63 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted 2.95 percent, LG Electronics skidded 1.03 percent, SK Hynix and Hyundai Motor both advanced 1.00 percent, Naver lost 0.43 percent, LG Chem retreated 1.79 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 3.53 percent, S-Oil tanked 2.12 percent, SK Innovation surrendered 2.22 percent, POSCO tumbled 1.87 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.19 percent, KEPCO was down 0.05 percent, Hyundai Mobis declined1.76 percent, Kia Motors fell 0.44 percent and KB Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened lower but gradually picked up steam as the day progressed and ended with mild gains.

The Dow added 66.22 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 39,872.99, while the NASDAQ gained 37.75 points or 0.22 percent to close at a record 16,832.62 and the S&P 500 rose 13.28 points or 0.25 percent to end at a record 5,321.41.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came on renewed confidence the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in the coming months, although recent comments from Fed officials have once again created some uncertainty.

While the likelihood rates will be lower by September remains high, the chances have fallen to 78.3 percent from close to 90 percent last week, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Another quiet day on the U.S. economic front may also have kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting later today.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, slumping for a second straight session amid concerns that the central bank might keep rates higher for a longer period. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June dropped to around $79.06 a barrel, down 0.74 or 0.93 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Synopsys
✅ ASM International
✅ Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

21.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
21.05.24 SMI springt über 12.000er-Marke
21.05.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch
21.05.24 Bitcoin Kurs nahe Rekordhoch – Anleger hoffen auf Zulassung eines Ether-Spot-ETFs in den USA
21.05.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips auf Jahreshoch
21.05.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Got commodities?
20.05.24 Sinkflug beendet oder bleibt Boeing am Boden?
17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
17.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’498.38 19.69 S2S3JU
Short 12’761.73 13.81 YXSSMU
Short 13’269.69 8.67 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’001.50 21.05.2024 17:31:20
Long 11’525.33 19.85 UBS4CU
Long 11’260.72 13.89 SRUBSU
Long 10’820.00 9.00
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken setzt Schwäche fort: EUR/CHF knapp unter 99 Rappen - die Gründe
Privatanleger verkaufen Bitcoin: JPMorgan sieht deutlichen Gegenwind für grösste Kryptowährung
NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla & Co.: Insider verkaufen - Jim Cramer rät Anlegern, auch in schwierigen Zeiten standhaft zu bleiben
Bitcoin erobert 70'000-Dollar-Marke zurück
DocMorris-Aktien unter Druck: UBS-Kommentar belastet
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
Roche-Aktie schwächer: Roche-Übernahme von LumiraDx in prüfung - Inavolisib erhält "Breakthrough Therapy"-Status
Ausblick: NVIDIA gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Schlechte Aussichten: Vermögensverwalter stuft UBS-Aktie als "Underperfom" ein
Elon Musk fordert Warren Buffett zum Kauf von Tesla-Aktien auf - Was für die Investorenlegende wohl dagegen spricht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit