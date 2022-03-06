SMI 11’345 -2.8%  SPI 14’303 -3.2%  Dow 33’615 -0.5%  DAX 13’095 -4.4%  Euro 1.0029 -1.2%  EStoxx50 3’556 -5.0%  Gold 1’975 2.0%  Bitcoin 35’699 -8.4%  Dollar 0.9167 -0.1%  Öl 118.2 7.0% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
07.03.2022 00:03:56

South Korea Shares Likely To Open Under Pressure Again On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 100 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,715-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is continued volatility with a downward bias thanks to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following profit taking among the financials, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index stumbled 33.65 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 2,713.43 after trading between 2,702.34 and 2,736.58. Volume was 756 million shares worth 12.2 trillion won. There were 488 decliners and 361 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 0.91 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.54 percent, Hana Financial declined 1.06 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.92 percent, LG Electronics surrendered 3,14 percent, SK Hynix plunged 3.49 percent, Naver tanked 2.46 percent, LG Chem plummeted 4.12 percent, Lotte Chemical slumped 2.42 percent, S-Oil added 0.45 percent, SK Innovation dipped 0.24 percent, POSCO perked 0.34 percent, SK Telecom spiked 2.73 percent, KEPCO shed 0.41 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 2.82 percent and Kia Motors sank 0.95 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 179.90 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 33,614.80, while the NASDAQ tumbled 224.46 points or 1.66 percent to close at 13,313.44 and the S&P sank 34.62 points or 0.79 percent to end at 4,328.87. For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 2.8 percent and the Dow and S&P both fell 1.3 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came as concerns about the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to weigh on the markets, with Russia ratcheting up its attacks and taking control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Worries about Ukraine overshadowed the Labor Department report that showed U.S. employment once again jumped by much more than expected in February.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Friday as worries about supply disruptions grew amid an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up by $8.01 or about 7.4 percent at $115.68 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 2008. WTI crude futures skyrocketed 26.3 percent for the week, the steepest climb in percentage terms since the week ending April 3, 2020.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV

Der Markt ist weiterhin dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um den Krieg in der Ukraine. Dabei spielen die gegen Russland verhängten Sanktionen eine grosse Rolle.

Was sind die Wirkungen der Sanktionen gegen Russland? Die russische Zentralbank versucht währenddessen mit der Erhöhung des Leitzinses auf mittlerweile 20% den Kurs des Rubel zu stabilisieren, um dessen Entwertung entgegenzuwirken.

Ebenfalls ein viel diskutiertes Thema diese Woche war der Ausschluss der russischen Banken aus dem SWIFT Zahlungssystem. Wie sich die Massnahmen auf den Schweizer Markt ausgewirkt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 1. März: Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

04.03.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
04.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
04.03.22 Hapag-Lloyd beglückt Aktionäre
04.03.22 Marktüberblick: Merck KGaA stemmt sich gegen den Trend
04.03.22 SMI droht Gefahr
04.03.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Wieder abwärts / EUR/USD – Abwärtsdruck hält an
01.03.22 Marktupdate 1. März: Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hyperinflation in Russland: Ökonom sieht Rubel vor weiterem Abwärtstrend
Daily Journal Annual Meeting: Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger mit Rundumschlag zu China, Bitcoin & Inflation
Darum rückt die Euro-Franken-Parität immer näher
So lässt sich mit dem starken Schweizer Franken Geld verdienen
Deshalb konnten sich Mega-Cap-Aktien nach dem Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine gegen den Abwärtstrend stemmen
Billionen-Potenzial: Goldman Sachs sieht grosse Chancen auf dem Wasserstoffmarkt um NEL ASA & Co.
Keine Transaktionen mit Visa und MasterCard mehr möglich: Kreditkartenanbieter stellen Dienste in Russland ein
Ballard Power-Aktie und Plug Power-Aktie - Zwei aussichtsreiche Wasserstoff-Werte
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Vetropack-Aktie: Ukrainisches Werk von Vetropack durch militärische Aktion stark beschädigt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit