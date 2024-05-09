Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’602 0.8%  SPI 15’477 0.7%  Dow 39’388 0.9%  DAX 18’687 1.0%  Euro 0.9769 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’054 0.3%  Gold 2’346 1.6%  Bitcoin 56’698 2.1%  Dollar 0.9060 -0.2%  Öl 84.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Mercedes-Benz Group945657NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Meyer Burger10850379Canopy Growth131680879Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Apple908440
Top News
Auslandsaktien - wie wirken sich Währungseffekte aus?
Nächste Zinssenkung im Juni? UBS-Chefökonom geht für 2024 von zwei weiteren Zinssenkungen aus
NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 steigt letztendlich
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zu
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Plus
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
10.05.2024 01:00:38

South Korea Shares Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 70 points or 2.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,710-point plateau and it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast is upbeat on an improving outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks, chemical companies and automobile producers.

For the day, the index slumped 32.91 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 2,712.14 after trading between 2,710.25 and 2,749.14. Volume was 413 million shares worth 10.9 trillion won. There were 531 decliners and 355 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial stumbled 1.69 percent, while KB Financial weakened 1.42 percent, Hana Financial surrendered 1.82 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.97 percent, Samsung SDI dropped 1.49 percent, LG Electronics fell 0.64 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.46 percent, Naver declined 1.36 percent, LG Chem slumped 1.37 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 2.90 percent, S-Oil eased 0.14 percent, SK Innovation sank 1.42 percent, POSCO skidded 1.36 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.97 percent, KEPCO rallied 1.40 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 2.59 percent, Hyundai Motor tanked 2.07 percent and Kia Motors plunged 3.71 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened lower on Thursday but quickly bounced higher and spent the rest of the day in positive territory.

The Dow jumped 331.36 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 39,387.76, while the NASDAQ gained 43.46 points or 0.27 percent to close at 16,346.26 and the S&P 500 added 26.41 points or 0.51 percent to end at 5,214.08.

The strength on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing a bigger than expected increase by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The data added to recently renewed optimism that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in the coming months.

While the Fed is still widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged in June, the chances rates will be lower by September have reached 89.3 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Oil prices moved higher on Thursday, lifted by optimism about the outlook for demand and on recent data showing a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.27 at $79.26 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Invest 2024: Kommt eine Zinssenkung in Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Die Schweizer Nationalbank (SNB) hat bereits im März die Zinsen gesenkt , ziehen die Europäer nach?

Die Invest 2024 verzeichnet ein Besucherwachstum, dies ist auch für Volkswirte spannend und ein guter Gradmesser, was Privatanleger interessiert.

Im Interview erläutert Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefökonom der VZ Bank AG, wie er die Lage bei der EZB einschätzt und ob er mit einer Zinssenkung rechnet. Auch ob es bei der FED, überhaupt zu einer Zinssenkung kommen wird oder eher Zinserhöhung, ist schwer kalkulierbar.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Kommt eine Zinssenkung in Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.05.24 After Five Years, Micro Equity Futures Still Gaining Steam
09.05.24 Vontobel bietet neu Constant Leverage Zertifikate auf Sandoz und VAT an
08.05.24 Marktüberblick: Infineon und Zalando haussieren nach Zahlen
08.05.24 SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
08.05.24 Invest 2024: Kommt eine Zinssenkung in Europa? | BX Swiss TV
08.05.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Rekordhoch im Blick
07.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Continental AG
07.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Roche
07.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Die Hoffnung kehrt zurück
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’850.00 5.21
Short 14’000.00 18.91
Short 14’250.00 13.67
SMI-Kurs: 11’602.21 08.05.2024 17:31:55
Long 11’180.00 18.92
Long 10’840.00 13.74
Long 10’440.00 8.86
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massenpleiten bei Minern? Bitcoin-Rally könnte beendet sein
Nächste Zinssenkung im Juni? UBS-Chefökonom geht für 2024 von zwei weiteren Zinssenkungen aus
Ausblick: Plug Power stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Airbnb-Aktie trotz starker Zahlen unter Druck
DAX 40-Wert Allianz-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Allianz Anlegern eine Freude
Arm Holdings übertrifft Erwartungen: Arm-Aktie dreht in Gewinnzone
Plug Power-Aktie springt dennoch an: Plug Power liefert erneut rote Zahlen
TecDAX-Titel freenet-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich freenet-Aktionäre freuen
Wall Street letztlich stärker -- SMI & Co. in Feiertagspause -- DAX beendet Handel höher als je zuvor -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mehrheitlich mit Zuwächsen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit