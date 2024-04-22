Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’328 0.3%  SPI 15’103 0.8%  Dow 38’240 0.7%  DAX 17’861 0.7%  Euro 0.9717 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’937 0.4%  Gold 2’327 -2.7%  Bitcoin 60’715 2.6%  Dollar 0.9120 0.0%  Öl 87.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528
Top News
Analyst sieht Crash-Gefahr für Tesla-Aktie: Wird die Abstimmung über Musks Aktienpaket zu einer Vertrauensfrage für den Tesla-CEO?
Dividendenstrategie: Was bringt "Dividenden-Hopping"
Citigroup-Experten bullish für Gold - Goldpreis könnte schon bald die 3'000-US-Dollar-Marke übersteigen
So hat sich die Galderma-Aktie in ihrem ersten Monat an der Schweizer Börse geschlagen
Ausblick: Deutsche Börse präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

23.04.2024 01:03:41

South Korea Shares Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged almost 125 points or 4.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,630-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on bargain hunting, especially among the technology tocks that were battered last week. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit. The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, chemical companies and automobile producers, while the oil and technology stocks were soft. For the day, the index rallied 37.58 points or 1.45 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,629.44 after moving as low as 2,604.37. Volume was 389 million shares worth 10.85 trillion won. There were 659 gainers and 226 decliners. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial surged 6.11 percent, while KB Financial skyrocketed 9.11 percent, Hana Financial soared 8.78 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.93 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 5.11 percent, LG Electronics rose 0.88 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.98 percent, Naver sank 0.82 percent, LG Chem advanced 2.02 percent, Lotte Chemical gained 3.08 percent, S-Oil slumped 0.91 percent, SK Innovation rallied 6.55 percent, POSCO strengthened 2.20 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.80 percent, KEPCO spiked 3.72 percent, Hyundai Mobis added 1.92 percent and Kia Motors and Hyundai Motor both accelerated 4.26 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained well in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow rallied 253.58 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 38,239.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 169.30 points or 1.11 percent to close at 15,451.31 and the S&P 500 gained 43.37 points or 0.87 percent to end at 5,010.60.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came on easing fears of a wider Middle East conflict after Iran and Israel completed 'measured' counterattacks that were calibrated to avoid any casualties.

Investors scooped up bargains ahead of the release of a slew of U.S. economic data including reports on new home sales, durable goods orders and personal income and spending.

Earnings season also starts to pick up steam this week, with Tesla (TSLA), Boeing (BA), IBM (IBM), Caterpillar (CAT), Honeywell (HON), Alphabet (GOOGL), Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) among the companies due to report their quarterly results.

Oil prices drifted lower on Monday on concerns about the outlook for global oil demand, while recent data showing a sharp jump in U.S. crude inventories also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May fell $0.29 or 0.34 percent at $82.85 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Pharmaindustrie.

🔎Eli Lilly
🔎Novo Nordisk
🔎Pfizer
🔎Johnson & Johnson
🔎Roche

Welche Trends zeigen sich in der Branche, welche Position nehmen die Schweizer Pharma-Riesen auf dem internationalen Markt ein und wie sieht es mit der Forschung aus?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

22.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: Edelmetalle hui, Aktien pfui
22.04.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Unsicherheiten bleiben – Berichtssaison im Fokus
22.04.24 Gold and Bitcoin Rallies vs U.S. Dollar Strength
22.04.24 Nestlé heute ex Dividende
22.04.24 Marktüberblick: Chipwerte unter Druck
19.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alibaba ADR, Amazon, Coinbase
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
18.04.24 Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’802.26 19.20 F1SSMU
Short 12’020.50 13.98 SSMACU
Short 12’484.72 8.85 SS3MUU
SMI-Kurs: 11’327.77 22.04.2024 17:31:36
Long 10’875.71 19.87 SSZMJU
Long 10’640.00 13.85
Long 10’165.83 8.92 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS plant wohl fünf Entlassungswellen
HOCHDORF-Aktie bricht um die Hälfte ein: Verkauf von Tochtergesellschaft Swiss Nutrition rückt in den Fokus
NVIDIA-Aktie mit schwacher Performance: Magnificent Seven verzeichnen Rekordverlust beim Börsenwert
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz-Aktie freundlich: Pyzchiva in der EU zugelassen
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Bayer-Aktie
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: Das macht der BTC-Kurs
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Nachmittag an Fahrt
US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit