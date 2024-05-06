Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.05.2024 01:00:40

South Korea Shares Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Children's Day, the South Korea stock market had ended lower in two straight sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 0.6 percent in that span. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,675-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are predicted to open in similar fashion. The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the technology stocks and automobile companies were mitigated by support from the financial sector. For the day, the index lost 7.02 points or 0.26 percent to finish at the daily low of at 2,676.63 after peaking at 2,705.26. Volume was 329.8 million shares worth 7.7 trillion won. There were 477 decliners and 390 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 1.42 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.94 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.75 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.51 percent, Samsung SDI retreated 1.24 percent, LG Electronics advanced 0.98 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.23 percent, Naver soared 3.07 percent, LG Chem was down 0.37 percent, Lotte Chemical strengthened 1.59 percent, S-Oil rose 0.29 percent, SK Innovation added 0.55 percent, POSCO climbed 1.13 percent, SK Telecom slid 0.39 percent, KEPCO lost 0.47 percent, Hyundai Motor plunged 3.21 percent, Kia Motors plummeted 4.77 percent and Hyundai Mobis was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow advanced 176.59 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 38,852.27, while the NASDAQ rallied 192.92 points or 1.19 percent to close at 16,349.25 and the S&P 500 improved 52.95 points or 1.03 percent to end at 5,180.74.

Stocks continued to benefit from the upward momentum seen over the two previous sessions, which partly reflected renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

Relatively dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell combined with weaker-than-expected job growth in April have largely eliminated short-lived concerns the Fed might actually consider raising rates.

Investors have instead grown increasingly confident about a rate cut in the coming months, with the chances rates will be lower by September now at 83.5 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Monday following Saudi Arabia's decision to hike its selling price for the European and Asian markets. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.37 or 0.47 percent at $78.48 a barrel.

