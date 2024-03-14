Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’710 -0.7%  SPI 15’373 -0.1%  Dow 38’906 -0.4%  DAX 17’942 -0.1%  Euro 0.9623 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’993 -0.2%  Gold 2’162 -0.6%  Bitcoin 63’196 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8841 0.6%  Öl 85.1 1.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Life1485278Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Top News
Rettungsversuch für NYCB: Investorengruppe um Steven Mnuchin schnürt Milliardenpaket
BofA widerspricht Bedenken: S&P 500-Kursziel angehoben, Korrektur bleibt moderat
Warum die Zulassung von Ethereum-Spot-ETFs noch auf sich warten lassen könnte
Nach Idorsia: Fidelity baut Beteiligung an ams-OSRAM aus - wieder ein schneller Gewinn in Sicht?
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Bitcoin auf All-Time-High - Quantencomputing besser als KI?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

15.03.2024 00:00:50

South Korea Shares Due For Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 60 points or 2.2 percent along the way. Now at a 22-month closing high, the KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,720-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on pessimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher again on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and chemicals, while the technology and industrial companies were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 25.19 points or 0.94 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,718.76 after moving as low as 2,696.31. Volume was 587 million shares worth 13.5 trillion won. There were 508 gainers and 365 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skyrocketed 8.12 percent, while KB Financial strengthened 1.42 percent, Hana Financial surged 6.25 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.27 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 2.94 percent, LG Electronics spiked 1.74 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.04 percent, Naver dropped 0.85 percent, LG Chem jumped 1.63 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 2.18 percent, S-Oil soared 5.56 percent, SK Innovation dipped 0.24 percent, POSCO retreated 1.34 percent, SK Telecom improved 1.69 percent, KEPCO gained 3.33 percent, Hyundai Mobis added 4.54 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.21 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 2.01 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly headed south and stayed modestly lower for the rest of the day.

The Dow dropped 137.66 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 28,905.66, while the NASDAQ sank 49.24 points or 0.30 percent to close at 16,128.53 and the S&P 500 fell 14.83 points or 0.29 percent to end at 5,150.48.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the Federal Reserve further postponing its first interest rate cut following the release of hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data for February.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a report showing retail sales rebounded in February, although the increase fell short of estimates.

Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, extending gains from the previous day as the International Energy Agency (IEA) upwardly raised its global demand growth forecast. West Texas International Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.54 or 1.9 percent at $81.26 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividendenaktien | BX Swiss TV

Dividenden- Aristokraten oder Dividenden- Könige – welche Unternehmen haben das erreicht?
Und was heisst es eigentlich eine Aristokrat oder Dividendenkönig zu sein – wann erreicht ein Unternehmen diesen Status?

Im heutigen Interview mit Tim Schäfer schauen wir uns genau diese Aktien an. Welche Unternehmen verdienen es diesen Title zu tragen?
Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) ausserdem, wann Aktien spannend für ihn sind in Bezug auf Geld- oder Sachdividende. Und ….. es bleibt spannend bis zum Schluss …. – was macht Tim mit den Cash-Dividenden – Reinvestieren oder anderweitig anlegen?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Dividendentitel – welche Aktien sind interessant?

Inside Trading & Investment

14.03.24 Julius Bär: 10.70% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
14.03.24 SMI setzt Gewinnserie fort
14.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: Dividenden – Ertragreiche Strategie/Microsoft – Auf Wolke 7
14.03.24 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison setzt Akzente
14.03.24 Dividendentitel – welche Aktien sind interessant?
13.03.24 Börse Aktuell – Willkommen 18.000-Punkte-Marke
13.03.24 Can We Get a Repeat of Record-Setting U.S. Energy Exports in 2024?
12.03.24 Flughafen Zürich wieder im Aufwind?
12.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’163.17 19.84 13SSMU
Short 12’415.99 13.93 SSZM3U
Short 12’904.19 8.73 OBSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’710.27 14.03.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’300.00 19.27
Long 10’948.91 13.61 SSSMAU
Long 10’540.00 8.77
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Riesiger Verlust: Meyer Burger schreibt tiefrote Zahlen - Meyer Burger-Valoren fallen zweistellig
Swiss Life steigert den Gewinn und bezahlt mehr Dividende - Swiss Life-Aktie wird dennoch abgestraft
Krypto-Wahn 2024: Neue Coins fluten den Markt - welche haben Potenzial?
Rheinmetall-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Rheinmetall steigert Gewinn kräftig
RTL-Aktie knickt ein: RTL mit rückläufigem Umsatz - Weniger Einnahmen durch Werbung
Roche Aktie News: Roche verbilligt sich am Donnerstagmittag
Nach Eklat in Telefonkonferenz: Wie Swatch-CEO Nick Hayek die Anleger vergrault
US-Erzeugerpreise im Blick: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen letztlich im Minus -- DAX geht nach neuem Rekord tiefer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich in Rot
Swiss Steel-Aktie mit deutlichen Verlusten: Swiss Steel führt nach Riesenverlust Kapitalerhöhung durch
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger mit herben Abschlägen am Donnerstagmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit