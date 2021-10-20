South Korea Bourse Tipped To See Additional Upside

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 100 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,030-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, supported by solid earnings expectations and rising crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the chemical, technology and industrial companies were capped by weakness from the financials and oil stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 22.36 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 3,029.04 after trading between 3,014.19 and 3,034.53. Volume was 833 million shares worth 10 trillion won. There were 449 gainers and 381 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.13 percent, while KB Financial sank 0.89 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.11 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.57 percent, LG Electronics spiked 2.43 percent, SK Hynix improved 0.62 percent, Naver soared 2.77 percent, LG Chem gained 0.48 percent, Lotte Chemical increased 0.62 percent, S-Oil retreated 1.39 percent, SK Innovation dropped 0.97 percent, Korea Shipbuilding advanced 1.15 percent, POSCO perked 0.16 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.18 percent, Hyundai Motor dipped 0.24 percent, Kia Motors was up 0.12 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 198.70 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 35,457.31, while the NASDAQ jumped 107.28 points or 0.71 percent to close at 15,129.09 and the S&P 500 gained 33.17 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,519.63.

Upbeat earnings news from insurance giant Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Netflix (NFLX) lifted sentiment.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in new U.S. residential construction in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid rising demand for fuel oil and diesel due to a severe energy crisis in China and several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.52 or 0.6 percent at $82.96 a barrel.