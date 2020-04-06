06.04.2020 01:00:05

South Korea Bourse Tipped To Run Out Of Steam On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 40 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,725-point plateau although investors are expected to lock in gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ever-increasing coronavirus concerns and an expected tumble in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished barely higher following a mixed performance from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financials and oil companies.

For the day, the index rose 0.58 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 1,725.44 after trading between 1,706.68 and 1,743.91. Volume was 986 million shares worth 1 trillion won. There were 506 gainers and 328 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial lost 0.75 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 1.74 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.67 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.43 percent, Samsung SDI was down 0.64 percent, LG Electronics climbed 1.12 percent, LG Display plunged 2.29 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.50 percent, POSCO perked 0.64 percent, SK Telecom added 0.55 percent, KEPCO slid 0.52 percent, Hyundai Motors dipped 0.35 percent, Kia Motors skidded 1.55 percent, S-Oil plunged 4.85 percent and SK Innovation declined 0.77 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into negative territory as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 360.91 points or 1.69 percent to finish at 21,052.53, while the NASDAQ lost 114.23 points or 1.53 percent to 7,373.08 and the S&P 500 fell 38.25 points or 1.51 percent to 2,488.65. For the week, the Dow lost 2.7 percent, the NASDAQ fell 1.7 percent and the S&P sank 2.1 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came after a Labor Department report showed that employment in the U.S. fell much more than expected in March - sending the jobless rate up to 4.4 percent from 3.5 percent in February.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday, climbing for a second straight day on rising hopes of deep production cuts by major oil producers. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $3.02 or 12 percent at $28.34 a barrel.

OPEC was supposed to meet today in a conference that would have included Russia and Saudi Arabia, who are at the center of the current production dispute. But the meeting was postponed by rising tensions between the two, setting up crude for heavy losses today.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.04.20
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
03.04.20
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
03.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Experten rechnen fest mit Konsolidierung im Ölsektor
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Coronakrise: Hat Jeff Bezos noch rechtzeitig ein Amazon-Aktienpakt veräussert?
Lieferengpässe bei Gold - was das für den Bitcoin bedeutet
Lufthansa-Finanzvorstand tritt zurück
Tesla reduziert: Hier hat George Soros im vierten Quartal 2019 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notierten im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB