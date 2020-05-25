25.05.2020 01:01:29

South Korea Bourse Tipped To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday halted the five-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 75 points or 3.7 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,970-point plateau and it may remain stuck in neutral again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little clarity as optimism over reopening economies was tempered by rising tensions between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suits.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financials, technology stocks, oil companies and industrials.

For the day, the index dropped 28.18 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 1,970.13 after trading between 1,961.40 and 2,002.65. Volume was 832 million shares worth some 9.3 trillion won. There were 719 decliners and 157 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial declined 1.36 percent, while KB Financial surrendered 2.81 percent, Hana Financial lost 2,51 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.40 percent, LG Electronics slid 0.92 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.52 percent, SK Innovation, S-Oil and POSCO all sank 2.82 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 3.17 percent, LG Chem eased 0.13 percent, SK Telecom shed 2.11 percent, KEPCO fell 1.62 percent, Hyundai Motors retreated 2.78 percent and Kia Motors skidded 1.63 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow fell 8.96 points or 0.04 percent to end at 24,465.16, while the NASDAQ added 39.71 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 9.324.59 and the S&P 500 rose 6.94 points or 0.24 percent to end at 2,955.45. For the week, the Dow jumped 3.3 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 3.4 percent and the S&P climbed 3.2 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves in light of the volatility seen in recent sessions. Concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China also kept traders on the sidelines, as Beijing moved to strengthen control over Hong Kong with new security laws.

The latest developments come after the Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would potentially delist Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand resurfaced due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $0.67 or 2 percent at $33.25 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.00
0.65 %
Lonza Grp 482.60
0.54 %
Swisscom 492.90
0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.90
0.32 %
SGS 2’201.00
0.00 %
Nestle 102.96
-1.87 %
UBS Group 9.51
-2.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 315.70
-2.44 %
CS Group 7.98
-3.06 %
CieFinRichemont 52.16
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Die Rolle von Cushing: Ein Blick auf die Öl-Benchmark WTI - CME Group
22.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
22.05.20
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
22.05.20
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump vollzieht Kehrtwende: Die Dollar-Stärke ist "eine grossartige Sache"
Überbewertung bei Aktien? So positionieren sich zwei Börsenexperten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wirecard-Konkurrent Square: Was kann der Payment-Konzern des Twitter-CEOs?
Goldman Sachs: Auch dieser Rohstoff könnte es neben Öl schwer haben
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk: Wie beliebt ist der polarisierende Konzernchef bei Investoren wirklich?
Nächste Corona-Pleite: US-Autovermieter Hertz meldet Insolvenz an
Fans müssen sich gedulden: Elon Musk verschiebt Teslas "Battery Day" erneut
Analyse: Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen Reddit und dem Bitcoin-Preis?
Grosse Hoffnung auf Lockerungen nach zweiten Tourismusgipfel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Freitagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die US-Anleger blieen in Deckung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB