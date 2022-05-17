Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
18.05.2022 01:00:15

South Korea Bourse Tipped To Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two of three days since the end of the eight-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 140 points or 5.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,620-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing concerns over interest rates and an economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks, oil companies and industrials, while the financials and chemicals were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 23.86 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 2,620.44 after trading between 2,603.58 and 2,621.84. Volume was 859 million shares worth 9.3 trillion won. There were 502 gainers and 344 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.12 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.19 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.43 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 1.96 percent, Samsung SDI gained 0.68 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.81 percent, Naver improved 0.73 percent, LG Chem fell 0.39 percent, Lotte Chemical accelerated 2.08 percent, S-Oil surged 3.20 percent, SK Innovation strengthened 1.46 percent, POSCO rallied 2.31 percent, SK Telecom soared 2.37 percent, KEPCO added 0.44 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 0.82 percent and Hyundai Mobis, Kia Motors and LG Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher and remained that way throughout the session, ending firmly in the green.

The Dow soared 431.17 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 32,654.59, while the NASDAQ spiked 321.52 points or 2.76 percent to end at 11,984.52 and the S&P 500 rallied 80.84 points or 2.02 percent to close at 4,088.85.

The markets rallied on comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said he is confident that the central bank can raise rates and deal with inflation without sending the economy into recession.

Strong retail sales and industrial production data added to the positive sentiment.

Crude oil prices pared early gains and settled lower Tuesday, reacting to reports that the Biden administration is set to ease some of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $1.80 or 1.6 percent at $112.40 a barrel.

