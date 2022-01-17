SMI 12’633 0.9%  SPI 16’029 0.9%  Dow 35’912 -0.6%  DAX 15’934 0.3%  Euro 1.0432 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’302 0.7%  Gold 1’820 0.1%  Bitcoin 38’522 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9143 0.1%  Öl 86.5 0.1% 
18.01.2022 00:02:42

South Korea Bourse: Support Expected At 1,800 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, retreating more than 80 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,810-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, supported by crude oil prices and optimism for economic recovery. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were off on holiday, and the Asian markets are also expected to tick higher.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday to a seven-week closing low with damage across the board, particularly among the financials, technology stocks, chemical companies and automobile producers.

For the day, the index dropped 31.82 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 2,890.10 after trading between 2,875.98 and 2,919.67. Volume was 571 million shares worth 9.8 trillion won. There were 745 decliners and 158 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.15 percent, while KB Financial surrendered 1.61 percent, Hana Financial plunged 2.38 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.26 percent, LG Electronics plummeted 3.77 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.17 percent, Naver gained 0.44 percent, Samsung SDI sank 0.93 percent, LG Chem weakened 1.26 percent, Lotte Chemical stumbled 1.62 percent, S-Oil slumped 1.16 percent, SK Innovation added 0.57 percent, POSCO tanked 2.17 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.89 percent, KEPCO shed 0.47 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 1.91 percent and Kia Motors declined 1.31 percent.

There is no lead from Wall Street as the markets were off Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and will return to action on Tuesday.

The European markets provide a positive secondary lead, thanks to a combination of bargain hunting, slowing coronavirus numbers and economic optimism.

Financials, technology stocks and industrials are all looking at support.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Thursday, with the upside capped by news that the Trans Mountain pipeline returned to normal operations following a two-month disruption. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery added $0.48 or 0.57 percent to $84.30 per barrel.

﻿

Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV

Was gibt es für Privatanleger bei Corporate Actions zu beachten? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Irene Brunner, Head Exchange Traded Solutions Switzerland; BNP Paribas, welche Themen die Anleger aktuell beschäftigt und wie sich die kürzlichen Corporate Actions bei IBM und Daimler auf die Produkte am Markt auswirken.

