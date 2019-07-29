South Korea Bourse Predicted To Find Traction On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 35 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,065-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on strong earnings news and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index sank 8.22 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 2,066.26 after trading between 2,054.64 and 2,068.16. Volume was 583.33 million shares worth 5.05 trillion won. There were 665 decliners and 180 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plunged 3.22 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.79 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.28 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.11 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.58 percent, LG Display dropped 1.25 percent, SK Hynix added 0.76 percent, Naver soared 5.22 percent, POSCO tumbled 1.69 percent, SK Telecom skidded 1.21 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.10 percent, Hyundai Motors slid 0.76 percent and Kia Motors gained 0.46 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Friday, rebounding from weakness a day earlier as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 51.45 points or 0.19 percent to end at 27,192.45, the NASDAQ gained 91.67 points or 1.11 percent to 8,330.21 and the S&P rose 22.19 points or 0.74 percent to 3,025.86. For the week, the Dow added 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 2.3 percent and the S&P perked 0.7 percent.

The rally by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was due to a spike by shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) after the tech giant reported Q2 results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Twitter (TWTR) and McDonald's (MCD) also fueled the rally after posting solid earnings data, while Amazon (AMZN) weighed after missing expectations.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter but still exceeded estimates.

Crude oil futures edged higher on Friday after swinging between gains and losses as traders weighed demand and supply prospects for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended up $0.18 or 0.3 percent at $56.20 a barrel.