Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’540 -0.1%  SPI 14’781 -0.4%  Dow 31’730 -0.3%  DAX 13’740 -0.6%  Euro 1.0415 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’613 -0.9%  Gold 1’822 -1.7%  Bitcoin 28’428 -1.1%  Dollar 1.0032 0.0%  Öl 107.8 0.3% 
1 Aktie gratis

13.05.2022 01:00:26

South Korea Bourse Overdue For Support On Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in eight straight sessions, tumbling more than 140 points or 5.5 percent to an 18-month closing low. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,650-point plateau although it's expected to finally stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast is murky amidst uncertainties about interest rates and economic growth. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the technology and chemical companies, while the financials offered support.

For the day, the index retreated 42.19 points or 1.63 percent to finish at 2,550.08 after trading between 2,546.80 and 2,591.57. Volume was 883.2 million shares worth 11.93 trillion won. There were 794 decliners and 117 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.36 percent, while KB Financial strengthened 1.41 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.34 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.22 percent, Samsung SDI sank 3.42 percent, LG Electronics plunged 2.75 percent, SK Hynix declined 1.36 percent, Naver cratered 3.23 percent, LG Chem plummeted 6.63 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 1.83 percent, S-Oil rallied 2.83 percent, SK Innovation retreated 1.50 percent, POSCO shed 0.55 percent, SK Telecom added 0.34 percent, KEPCO gained 0.68 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 1.37 percent, Hyundai Mobis tanked 2.27 percent and Kia Motors rose 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and spent much of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally ending mixed and little moved.

The Dow dropped 103.81 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 31,730.30, while the NASDAQ rose 6.73 points or 0.06 percent to close at 11,370.96 and the S&P 500 fell 5.10 points or 0.13 percent to end at 3,930.08.

The volatility on Wall Street came as traders continued to debate whether the markets have hit their bottom, with the major averages falling to their worst levels in over a year.

However, recent bargain hunting efforts have largely been thwarted by worries about the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates in an effort to combat elevated inflation.

Adding to the worries, the Labor Department reported that the annual rate of producer price growth slowed less than expected in April. Also, the Labor Department unexpectedly showed a slight increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil futures ended modestly higher on Thursday as the European Union's proposal to ban Russian oil offset concerns of prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.42 or 0.4 percent at $106.13 a barrel.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

12.05.22 Aurubis zeigt Ergebnissprung
12.05.22 Unruhiges Fahrwasser – mit Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat das Risiko minimieren
12.05.22 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp hebt Prognose an
12.05.22 Weekly-Hits: Kapitalschutz – Sicherheit geht vor / adidas / Hugo Boss / Zalando – Rendite mit Mode
11.05.22 SMI mit zaghafter Erholung
10.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
10.05.22 Marktupdate 10. Mai: Abwärtstrend nach FED Zinsentscheid | BX Swiss TV
06.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’035.43 16.53 SSSMVU
Short 12’223.14 12.98 TSSMBU
Short 12’744.76 8.15 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’540.46 12.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’893.99 15.73 OSSM3U
Long 10’663.88 11.97 OSSM4U
Long 10’268.86 8.51 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blutbad am Kryptomarkt hält an: Bitcoin fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Ende 2020
Inflation bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen dank Endspurt nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX-Anleger schicken Index letztlich ins Minus -- Abschläge an den Börsen in Asien
Varta-Aktie bricht ein: Montana Tech-Tochter Varta verdient im ersten Quartal operativ weniger
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk vor Twitter-Übernahme: Einfluss auf Dogecoin-Kurs?
Darum befindet sich der Dollar auf einem Höhenflug - Franken zeitweise unterhalb der Dollar-Parität
Credit Suisse-Aktie muss deutliche Abschläge hinnehmen: CS macht weiteren Versicherungsanspruch wegen Greensill-Fonds geltend
Zurich-Aktie steigt: Zurich meldet starkes Erstquartal - Prämienwachstum überzeugt
Roche-Aktie letztlich deutlich tiefer: Roche erleidet weiteren Forschungsrückschlag mit neuartiger Krebstherapie
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
thyssenkrupp-Aktie mit minimalen Verlusten: thyssenkrupp und NSK planen Gemeinschaftsunternehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit