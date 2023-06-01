Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'296 0.7%  SPI 14'881 0.6%  Dow 33'062 0.5%  DAX 15'854 1.2%  Euro 0.9748 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'258 0.9%  Gold 1'978 0.8%  Bitcoin 24'385 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9059 -0.5%  Öl 74.3 2.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Inflation Reduction Act: Warum die Tesla-Aktie überdurchschnittlich stark von US-Steuergutschriften profitieren dürfte
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
NVIDIA-Aktie erlebt einen Kurssprung: Top-Analyst warnt vor zu hoher Bewertung
Frankreich springt nach Krypto-Exodus in den USA in die Bresche
Zusammenschluss von Allkem und Livent: Folgt daraus nun eine Fusions- und Übernahmewelle in der Lithiumindustrie?
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Valiant1478650Swatch1225515
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
02.06.2023 01:00:10

South Korea Bourse May Stop The Bleeding On Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,570-point plateau although it's expected to find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on progress to end the debt ceiling situation in the United States. The European and U.S. markets mere up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the automobile and chemical companies, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index shed 7.95 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 2,569.17. Volume was 664.2 million shares worth 9.04 trillion won. There were 436 decliners and 422 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 1.00 percent, while KB Financial plunged 2.50 percent, Hana Financial skidded 1.09 percent, Samsung Electronics sank 0.70 percent, Samsung SDI slumped 1.39 percent, LG Electronics perked 0.16 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.57 percent, Naver rallied 2.26 percent, LG Chem shed 0.87 percent, Lotte Chemical dipped 0.24 percent, S-Oil eased 0.14 percent, SK Innovation soared 2.64 percent, POSCO rose 0.28 percent, SK Telecom declined 0.91 percent, KEPCO spiked 1.62 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 0.67 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.25 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 1.98 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages quickly shook off a sluggish start and moved firmly into the green.

The Dow climbed 153.30 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 33,061.57, while the NASDAQ surged 165.70 points or 1.28 percent to end at 13,100.98 and the S&P 500 advanced 41.19 points or 0.99 percent to close at 4,221.02.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came after the House voted Wednesday night to approve the bill raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he hopes lawmakers can work quickly and bring the bill to the president's desk "as soon as possible."

In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. jumped more than expected in May. Also, the Labor Department noted a slight increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday on hopes OPEC will announce a cut in production. Oil prices were also supported by a weak U.S. dollar and the passage of the debt ceiling bill. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July ended higher by $2.01 or 3 percent at $70.10 per barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

01.06.23 Julius Bär: 16.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
01.06.23 SMI fester erwartet
01.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Öl- und Gasindustrie - In ruhigen Gewässern / Nvidia - Am Puls des KI-Booms
01.06.23 Marktüberblick: Zyklische Werte unter Druck
01.06.23 Börse Aktuell – Einigung im Schuldenstreit – Spielt der Kongress mit?
30.05.23 Raiffeisen: 11.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Sika, Swiss Life
30.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch
29.05.23 Künstliche Intelligenz
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'744.99 19.47 GNSSMU
Short 11'964.93 13.94 BUSSMU
Short 12'451.99 8.65 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'296.28 01.06.2023 17:30:08
Long 10'843.08 19.81 XQSSMU
Long 10'604.53 13.94 XESSMU
Long 10'135.37 8.96 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse- und UBS-Aktien steigen: Abschluss der Übernahme der CS durch UBS verzögert sich wohl - Bundesgarantien für CS-Rettung zurückbezahlt
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: EU-Zulassung für Novartis-Medikament Cosentyx - Sandoz plant Umzug bis 2024
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche will kalifornischen Standort Vacaville schliessen
US-Repräsentantenhaus billigt Anhebung der US-Schuldengrenze: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- US-Märkte beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Credit Suisse-Aktie sinkt: CS-Papiere erfüllen Erfordernisse der New Yorker Börse nicht mehr - CS-Angestellte klagen gegen Boni-Ausfall
NVIDIA-Aktie erlebt einen Kurssprung: Top-Analyst warnt vor zu hoher Bewertung
Swatch-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Schwache Schweizer Uhrenexportzahlen setzen Swatch-Papiere unter Druck
Trotz Verbot Chinas von Kryptowährungen: Regierung plant Blockchain-Forschungszentrum
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia gewinnt am Nachmittag kräftig
Salesforce-Aktie tief im Minus: Gewinn von Salesforce springt an - Ausblick enttäuscht aber

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit