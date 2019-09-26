South Korea Bourse May See Renewed Support

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday halted the 13-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 130 points or 6.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,070-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm as the impeachment drama starts to unfold in Washington. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index skidded 27.65 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 2,073.39 after trading between 2,072.41 and 2,095.27. Volume was 640 million shares worth 5.1 trillion won. There were 757 decliners and 108 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.35 percent, while KB Financial dropped 1.14 percent, Hana Financial skidded 1.26 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.21 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted 6.50 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.90 percent, LG Display retreated 1.05 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.80 percent, LG Chem plummeted 6.73 percent, POSCO shed 0.86 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.21 percent, KEPCO lost 0.56 percent, Hyundai Motors rose 0.37 percent and Kia Motors slid 0.43 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks showed a lack of direction Wednesday before moving firmly into positive territory.

The Dow added 162.94 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 26,970.71, the NASDAQ spiked 83.76 points or 1.05 percent to 8,077.38 and the S&P 500 rose 18.27 points or 0.62 percent to 2,984.87.

Stocks moved to the upside in reaction to the release of the memorandum of President Donald Trump's controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as impeachment proceedings continue.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. new home sales rebounded strongly in August following a sharp pullback a month prior.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories for a second straight week. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for November ended down $0.80 or 1.4 percent at $56.49 a barrel.