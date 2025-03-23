Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’066 -0.2%  SPI 17’291 -0.2%  Dow 41’985 0.1%  DAX 22’892 -0.5%  Euro 0.9654 0.9%  EStoxx50 5’424 -0.5%  Gold 3’023 -0.7%  Bitcoin 74’385 0.1%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 72.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
UBS-Aktie: Hohe Kosten könnten Wegzug ins Ausland erschweren
Bayer-Aktie: US-Gericht urteilt gegen Bayer
Aktien von BMW, Apple und Co.: Handelsspannungen mit den USA - China setzt auf globale Kooperation
Tesla-Aktie: 'Elon-Effekt' - Fuhrparkchefs überdenken Tesla-Dienstwagen
Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co aktuell
Suche...
23.03.2025 23:59:35

South Korea Bourse May Run Out Of Steam On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 75 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,645-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat thanks to ongoing tariff concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were barely higher, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financials, chemicals and other industrials.

For the day, the index added 6.03 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 2,643.13 after trading between 2,617.78 and 2,645.82. Volume was 482.32 million shares worth 13.73 trillion won. There were 562 decliners and 316 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.53 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.22 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 2.49 percent, Samsung SDI dropped 0.99 percent, LG Electronics and Naver both improved 0.72 percent, SK Hynix spiked 2.62 percent, LG Chem jumped 1.75 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 1.28 percent, SK Innovation slumped 1.44 percent, POSCO Holdings tumbled 1.81 percent, KEPCO added 0.45 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 1.48 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 1.23 percent, Kia Motors fell 0.31 percent and Hana Financial and SK Telecom were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up slightly positive as the major averages spent almost all of Friday in the red before peeking into the green just before the close.

The Dow added 32.05 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 41,985.35, while the NASDAQ gained 92.45 points or 0.52 percent to close at 17,784.05 and the S&P 500 perked 4.67 points or 0.08 percent to end at 5,667.56.

For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent, while the S&P and the NASDAQ both ended four-week losing streaks, rising by 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

The early weakness on Wall Street came amid ongoing concerns about the economic outlook along with rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Crude oil prices bounced higher on Friday on geopolitical tensions after new U.S. sanctions against a Chinese refinery that purchased Iranian oil. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery climbed $0.23 or 0.3 percent to $68.30 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.

✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

23.03.25 Logo WHS Die Prämienstrategie - Verdiene Geld wie eine Versicherung
21.03.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
21.03.25 SMI gegen den Trend fester
21.03.25 Marktüberblick: Gewinnmitnahmen und Quartalszahlen belasten
21.03.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Von Rekord zu Rekord
20.03.25 From Winter to Spring: Shifting Dynamics in U.S. Wheat Production
20.03.25 Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
20.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG, Swisscom AG
20.03.25 Chinas Rückkehr an die Spitze
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’616.80 18.94 UBSP6U
Short 13’883.30 13.75 3OUBSU
Short 14’403.49 8.77 UJ1BSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’065.84 21.03.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’520.00 19.56
Long 12’230.16 13.61 BE3SIU
Long 11’740.00 8.98
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Solana Futures ETF: Neuer Motor für Solana?
Kursrutsch am Aktienmarkt: Diese Experten-Strategien helfen, die Ruhe zu bewahren
Rheinmetall-Aktie schwächer: Rheinmetall und Leonardo schielen wohl auf Iveco-Rüstungssparte
Experte mit Blick auf neue Zölle: Bei der Goldrally ist noch kein Ende in Sicht
Bernstein Research gibt RWE-Aktie Market-Perform
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Samstagmittag um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
Ausblick: Hapag-Lloyd gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street mit weiterem Rücksetzer erwartet
Investment-Tipp Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}