SMI 12’011 -0.3%  SPI 15’956 -0.2%  Dow 39’332 0.4%  DAX 18’164 -0.7%  Euro 0.9712 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’906 -0.5%  Gold 2’330 -0.1%  Bitcoin 55’994 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9038 0.1%  Öl 86.6 -0.1% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meyer Burger UBS Nestlé Roche Swiss Re Novartis NVIDIA Sandoz Zurich Insurance Tesla Idorsia Swiss Life ABB Holcim Novo Nordisk
Gefahr weiterer Verluste bei NVIDIA: Mögliche Konsequenzen für den Markt
Anstieg der Millionäre: Höhere Bereitschaft für risikoreiche Investments
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Profis meiden günstig bewertete Aktien - Alternative: Siemens Healthineers, MTU und SAP
Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Zuschläge
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge
03.07.2024 01:13:08

South Korea Bourse May Reverse Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than 20 point or 0.7 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,780-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement ahead of Friday's U.S. employment data. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the technology, industrial and chemical sectors were mitigated by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index lost 23.45 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 2,780.86 after trading between 2,776.62 and 2,805.42. Volume was 532.3 million shares worth 11.5 trillion won.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 3.45 percent, while KB Financial soared 4.52 percent, Hana Financial surged 4.49 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted 4.22 percent, LG Electronics lost 2.19 percent, SK Hynix declined 1.49 percent, Naver stumbled 1.84 percent, LG Chem sank 0.70 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 3.10 percent, S-Oil dropped 0.88 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 2.95 percent, POSCO retreated 1.35 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.39 percent, KEPCO stumbled 1.43 percent, Hyundai Mobis slumped 4.85 percent, Hyundai Motor plunged 4.72 percent, Kia Motors tanked 3.89 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and hugged the line for much of the day before a late surge sent them firmly into the green by the close.

The Dow jumped 162.33 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 39,331.85, while the NASDAQ rallied 149.46 points or 0.84 percent to close at 18,028.76 and the S&P 500 gained 33.92 points or 0.62 percent to end at 5,509.01.

The soft start on Wall Street followed comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who expressed satisfaction with the progress on inflation but said he wants to see more before being confident enough to start cutting interest rates.

Stocks moved higher after bond yields drifted down as investors look ahead to key employment data later in the week.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid easing fears about supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Beryl. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.57 or about 0.7 percent at $82.81 a barrel.

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.

Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

02.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
02.07.24 Asia’s Growing Appetite for LNG
02.07.24 Marktüberblick: Zalando nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
02.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Sonova
02.07.24 SMI-Anleger atmen etwas auf
02.07.24 Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
02.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Konsolidierung setzt sich fort
01.07.24 Novo Nordisk’s «Wegovy» erhält Zulassung in China
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Darum kommt der Euro von seinem Hoch seit Mitte Juni wieder zurück
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Meyer Burger von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
NVIDIA-Aktie kann nicht profitieren: Morgan Stanley hebt NVIDIA-Kursziel an - höherer Gewinn prognostiziert
BlackRock-Aktie leichter: BlackRock zahlt Milliarden für Datenspezialisten Preqin
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer am Vormittag Verlust reich
Tesla-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla-Auslieferungen übertreffen im zweiten Quartal die Erwartungen
Swiss Re-Aktie knickt ein: Hurrikan 'Beryl' droht mit Schäden - auch Munich Re-Aktien & Co. belastet
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re am Vormittag mit Einbussen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden

