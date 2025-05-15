Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’227 0.8%  SPI 16’770 0.7%  Dow 42’323 0.7%  DAX 23’696 0.7%  Euro 0.9360 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’412 0.2%  Gold 3’241 2.0%  Bitcoin 86’421 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8365 -0.6%  Öl 64.6 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Alcon43249246Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Barry Callebaut900296Lonza1384101
Top News
Defensive ETF-Strategien: So bleiben Anleger trotz unsicherer Märkte investiert
Elon Musks Tesla-KI Grok polarisiert - MAGA-Anhänger reagieren ablehnend
Rückschläge für Bitcoin - Krypto-Reserven scheitern in mehreren Bundesstaaten
Bullishes Signal: Massiver Bitcoin-Anstieg in 2025 durch "Bitcoin Aging Chart"?
Teslas Autopilot - Musk verspricht Verbesserungen im grossen Stil
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
16.05.2025 01:00:38

South Korea Bourse May Reverse Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 60 points or 2.4 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,620-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing inflation and tariff concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

For the day, the index slumped 19.21 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 2,621.36 after trading between 2,618.08 and 2,643.83. Volume was 333.4 million shares worth 7.13 trillion won. There were 592 decliners and 296 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.19 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.21 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.31 percent, Samsung Electronics dipped 0.17 percent, Samsung SDI retreated 1.91 percent, LG Electronics slumped 1.24 percent, SK Hynix stumbled 2.67 percent, Naver skidded 1.05 percent, LG Chem shed 0.49 percent, Lotte Chemical sank 0.84 percent, SK Innovation surrendered 1.56 percent, POSCO Holdings dropped 0.79 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.39 percent , KEPCO jumped 1.53 percent, Hyundai Mobis weakened 1.16 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 2.13 percent and Kia Motors declined 1.30 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly positive as the major averages opened in the red on Thursday but rallied to finish mixed.

The Dow jumped 271.69 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 42,322.75, while the NASDAQ dipped 34.49 points or 0.18 percent to close at 19,112.32 and the S&P 500 added 24.35 points or 0.41 percent to end at 5,916.93.

The choppy trading on day came as traders digested an avalanche of U.S. economic data, including a Labor Department report showing producer prices unexpectedly decreased in the month of April.

Another report from the Commerce Department showed a slight increase by U.S. retail sales in April. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve said industrial production in the U.S. was unchanged in the month of April.

Crude oil futures showed a substantial move to the downside on Thursday on reports the U.S. is very close to reaching a nuclear deal with Iran. Crude for June delivery plunged $1.53 or 2.4 percent to $61.62 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Unbekannte Renditechampions? – Daniel Riediker zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Strukturierte Kredite – hohe Rendite bei geringerem Risiko? Daniel Riediker, CEO & Mitgründer von Alegra Capital, erklärt im BX Morning Call, warum CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations) zu den spannendsten, aber am wenigsten verstandenen Investments gehören – und wie seine Fonds Krisen wie die Finanzkrise und Covid meistern konnten.

Im aktuellen BX Morning Call sprechen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) mit Daniel Riediker, CEO und Mitgründer von Alegra Capital, einem der führenden europäischen Experten im Bereich strukturierter Kreditverbriefungen.

Seit 2003 ist Alegra Capital auf CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations) spezialisiert – ein komplexes, aber oft unterschätztes Anlageinstrument mit beeindruckender Performance und klarer Strategie. Im Gespräch gewährt Daniel Riediker exklusive Einblicke in die Welt der CLOs, spricht offen über Herausforderungen während der Finanzkrise, seine Investmentphilosophie und erklärt, warum seine Fonds seit Jahren zu den leistungsstärksten Alternativen im Fixed-Income-Bereich zählen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Unbekannte Renditechampions? – Daniel Riediker zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15.05.25 Logo WHS Super Micro im KI-Hype: 20-Mrd.-Deal mit Saudi-Arabien – Einstieg jetzt?
15.05.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Holcim Ltd
15.05.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Deutschland – Aktienmarkt in Rekordlaune/Goldminen – Zweistellige Renditechance
15.05.25 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck und Eon nach Zahlen gesucht
15.05.25 Zurücklehnen mit dem «europäischen» BRC
15.05.25 Pharmawerte weiter schwach
14.05.25 Unbekannte Renditechampions? – Daniel Riediker zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
13.05.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Lonza, UBS
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’672.04 19.68 BKYSTU
Short 12’934.82 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’404.86 8.81 BDGS0U
SMI-Kurs: 12’227.28 15.05.2025 17:30:33
Long 11’730.06 19.68 BQUSIU
Long 11’433.96 13.27 BH2SIU
Long 10’986.67 8.88 B38SLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Allianz-Aktie fällt dennoch: Allianz steigert operativen Gewinn - Unternehmensausblick bleibt stabil
UnitedHealth-Aktie knickt ein: Angeblich strafrechtliche Ermittlungen wegen Medicare-Betrugsfällen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon gibt am Nachmittag ab
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS zahlt 1,50 Mrd USD-Notes vorzeitig zurück
Siemens-Aktie dennoch leichter: Siemens schneidet besser als erwartet ab
thyssenkrupp-Aktie fällt: Umsatz bricht ein
DAX 40-Titel BMW-Aktie: BMW streicht Dividende zusammen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst auf Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen beendet Sitzung in Rot

Top-Rankings

KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 19: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}