Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’169 -0.8%  SPI 16’195 -0.7%  Dow 42’925 0.0%  DAX 19’422 -0.2%  Euro 0.9348 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’939 0.0%  Gold 2’749 1.1%  Bitcoin 58’401 0.1%  Dollar 0.8654 -0.1%  Öl 75.6 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Kuros32581411Holcim1221405
Top News
Gewinner in Inflationszeiten: Die Top-Aktien im S&P 500
Ausblick: Temenos präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Deutsche Bank stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Iberdrola SA mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: 3M verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

23.10.2024 01:00:26

South Korea Bourse May Remain Stuck In Neutral

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one day after ending the three-day slide in which it had slumped almost 40 points or 1.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,570-point plateau and it may tick lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to rising treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the technology stocks and industrials, while the financial sector came in mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 34.22 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 2,570.70 after trading between 2,564.46 and 2,604.16. Volume was 337.43 million shares worth 8.75 trillion won. There were 688 decliners and 195 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.36 percent, while KB Financial added 0.64 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.46 percent, Samsung Electronics tanked 2.20 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted 3.14 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.93 percent, SK Hynix slumped 1.62 percent, Naver tumbled 3.17 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.87 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 0.87 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.75 percent, POSCO stumbled 3.49 percent, SK Telecom rallied 2.13 percent, KEPCO spiked 2.59 percent, Hyundai Mobis jumped 1.43 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 1.05 percent and Kia Motors retreated 2.63 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened slightly lower on Tuesday and hugged the line throughout the day, with the NASDAQ managing to peek above the line by the close.

The Dow shed 6.71 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 42,924.89, while the NASDAQ rose 33.12 points or 0.18 percent to end at 18,573.13 and the S&P 500 slipped 2.78 points or 0.05 percent to close at 5,851.20.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates after a recent surge by U.S. treasury yields.

After the Fed slashed interest rates by 50 basis points last month, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 89.6 percent chance of just a 25-basis point rate cut next month.

The subsequent recovery by the markets came even though the yield on the benchmark ten-year note crept up to a nearly three-month closing high, as traders are optimistic about the economic outlook.

Oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday amid hopes that China's latest stimulus move will push up demand, although the upside was limited by a possible a ceasefire deal in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for November added $1.53 or 2.1 percent at $72.09 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.10.24 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DocMorris AG
22.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
22.10.24 AIRily Capital Efficient
22.10.24 UBS Logo US-Wahlen: Wie positionieren sich Anleger richtig?
22.10.24 SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenauftakt
22.10.24 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen im Aufwind
21.10.24 Banken-Krimi: Übernimmt die UniCredit die Commerzbank?
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’668.28 19.30 SSCM8U
Short 12’906.50 13.82 UMBS6U
Short 13’382.29 8.94 U80SSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’169.25 22.10.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’620.26 18.43 UEYS7U
Long 11’395.60 13.82 UBSY9U
Long 10’926.17 8.97 SSRMMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) tendiert am Dienstagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Ausblick: Tesla präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Swiss Steel-Aktien stürzen ab nach Meldungen über Finanzierungsengpässe
Mehr Potenzial als NVIDIA? Diese KI-Aktie könnte langfristig stärker wachsen
Molecular Partners-Aktie zieht an: Molecular Partners und Orano stärken Partnerschaft
Logitech-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Logitech wächst im zweiten Quartal 2024/25 und erhöht Ausblick
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Berichtssaison im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen mit kleinem Plus -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Nikkei schliesst klar in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten