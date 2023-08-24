Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'977 0.0%  SPI 14'462 0.1%  Dow 34'099 -1.1%  DAX 15'621 -0.7%  Euro 0.9562 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'232 -0.8%  Gold 1'918 0.1%  Bitcoin 23'061 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8842 0.7%  Öl 83.2 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Sika41879292Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
Das hat sich im Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust im zweiten Quartal 2023 getan
Bei diesen zwei vielversprechenden Aktien hat Wall-Street-Milliardär und Citadel-CEO Ken Griffin zugegriffen
Straumann-Aktie und Alcon-Aktie im Fokus: Darum wächst der Schweizer Medtech-Sektor trotz der Konjunkturflaute
Krypto-Flucht aus den USA setzt sich fort: Aus diesen Gründen expandiert Coinbase nach Kanada
T-Mobile US-Aktie gibt nach: T-Mobile US plant Entlassung von 5.000 Mitarbeitern
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

25.08.2023 01:00:08

South Korea Bourse May Hand Back Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one day after halting the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 10 points or 0.4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,535-point plateau although it figures to turn lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on apprehension over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks, industrials and chemical companies, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index improved 32.18 points or 1.28 percent to finish at 2,537.68. Volume was 433.34 million shares worth 9.94 trillion won. There were 538 gainers and 321 decliners.

Among the actives, KB Financial collected 1.14 percent, while Hana Financial shed 0.64 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.64 percent, Samsung SDI strengthened 1.37 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.51 percent, SK Hynix rallied 4.22 percent, Naver skyrocketed 6.26 percent, LG Chem perked 0.18 percent, Lotte Chemical rose 0.39 percent, S-Oil tanked 2.61 percent, SK Innovation added 0.40 percent, POSCO surged 5.08 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.21 percent, KEPCO lost 0.50 percent, Hyundai Mobis increased 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 0.59 percent, Kia Motors was up 0.13 percent and Shinhan Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower and finished deep under water.

The Dow plunged 373.56 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 34,099.42, while the NASDAQ tumbled 257.06 points or 1.87 percent to close at 13,463.97 and the S&P 500 sank 59.70 points or 1.35 percent to end at 4,376.31.

The initial strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to Q2 results from chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), which reported strong earnings and guidance after markets close on Wednesday.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with concerns about the outlook for interest rates continuing to weigh on the markets ahead of the economic symposium later today in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled more than expected in July. Also, the Labor Department noted a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday on expectations that Saudi Arabia will extend its production cut into the next month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended higher by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $79.05 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – François Bloch heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck

Inside Trading & Investment

24.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Pharmabranche - Spannende Entwicklungen/Tesla - Preiskampf bremst
24.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
24.08.23 BNP Paribas - Neugewichtung beim Nasdaq 100
24.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Was sagen Powell und Lagarde in Jackson Hole?
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
22.08.23 Marktüberblick: Continental haussiert
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
22.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'423.10 19.96 54SSMU
Short 11'646.68 13.89 DRSSMU
Short 12'118.94 8.64 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'976.83 24.08.2023 17:31:00
Long 10'520.00 19.90
Long 10'314.06 13.98 5SSMJU
Long 9'863.64 8.92 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert
Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: Anleger schicken AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
GAM-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Plus: GAM-Übernahme durch Liontrust gescheitert
Evolva-Aktie bricht ein: Evolva reduziert Verluste - Fortbestand steht in Frage
Inflation laut BlackRock auf dem Vormarsch: Zwei Dividendentitel empfohlen
Novartis-Aktie reagiert positiv: Novartis lagert Life-Science-Park Rheintal in Stein aus
SoftwareONE-Aktie sinkt dennoch: SoftwareONE macht etwas mehr Umsatz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen

Die Wall Street konnte ihre Gewinne nicht verteidigen und notierte im Minus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schloss nahe der Nulllinie. Auch der DAX rutschte nach einem starken Start ab und fiel sogar in die Verlustzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag hingegen aufwärts.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit