Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’262 -0.5%  SPI 16’310 -0.5%  Dow 42’932 -0.8%  DAX 19’461 -1.0%  Euro 0.9367 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’941 -0.9%  Gold 2’720 -0.1%  Bitcoin 58’679 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8660 0.0%  Öl 74.1 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Relief Therapeutics125112599NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101
Top News
Roubini warnt: Trump-Sieg birgt Stagflationsgefahr
Trotz fehlender Aktie in ChatGPT-Mutter OpenAI investieren - So können Anleger an der Entwicklung teilhaben
Ausblick: Logitech präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ray Dalio enthüllt: Diese fünf Faktoren bewegen die Weltwirtschaft aktuell
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen
Suche...
22.10.2024 01:00:53

South Korea Bourse May Hand Back Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the three-day slide in which it had slumped almost 40 points or 1.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,600-point plateau although it may see renewed selling pressure on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative with profit taking likely for many of the regions. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead. The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the chemical companies and a mixed performance from the financials and technology stocks. For the day, the index added 11.1 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 2,604.92 after trading between 2,594.05 and 2,618.71. Volume was 235.86 million shares worth 7.6 trillion won. There were 434 gainers and 427 decliners. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.24 percent, while KB Financial dropped 0.95 percent, Hana Financial skidded 1.07 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 0.34 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 1.36 percent, LG Electronics dipped 0.10 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.92 percent, LG Chem added 0.61 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 2.79 percent, SK Innovation accelerated 2.05 percent, POSCO shed 0.43 percent, SK Telecom perked 0.18 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.95 percent, Hyundai Mobis was down 0.20 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.07 percent, Kia Motors eased 0.11 percent and Naver was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to soft as the major averages opened lower on Monday and largely stayed that way, although the NASDAQ broke into the green late in the day.

The Dow stumbled 344.25 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 42,931.25, while the NASDAQ gained 50.45 points or 0.27 percent to close at 18,540.01 and the S&P 500 fell 10.69 points or 0.18 percent to end at 5,853.98.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as profit taking brought the Dow down from a record closing high, while tech shares boosted the NASDAQ to a three-month closing high.

Overall trading activity was relatively subdued as traders looked ahead to the release of a slew of corporate earnings news from big-name companies later this week.

In economic news, the Conference Board said its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators fell by more than expected in the month of September.

Oil prices moved higher on Monday on possible disruptions in supplies due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $1.34 or 1.94 percent at $70.56 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

21.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Mit einer Zinssenkung in die Woche
21.10.24 SMI vor richtungsweisender Woche
21.10.24 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
21.10.24 Banken-Krimi: Übernimmt die UniCredit die Commerzbank?
21.10.24 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
18.10.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Partners Group, Temenos, VAT Group
17.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’783.74 19.80 ZGSSMU
Short 13’026.45 13.95 UH7BSU
Short 13’506.81 8.96 UUOSMU
SMI-Kurs: 12’261.87 21.10.2024 17:31:24
Long 11’740.00 19.10
Long 11’502.78 13.79 UI3SRU
Long 11’045.23 8.99 SSRM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SAP-Aktie: SAP meldet mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
NVIDIA-Aktie: Morgan Stanley begeistert von kräftiger Nachfrage nach NVIDIAs Blackwell-Chips
Swiss Steel-Aktien stürzen ab nach Meldungen über Finanzierungsengpässe
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Montagnachmittag fester
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Krypto-Woche: 5 Faktoren, die den Bitcoin-Kurs steuern werden!
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Trotz fehlender Aktie in ChatGPT-Mutter OpenAI investieren - So können Anleger an der Entwicklung teilhaben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten