SMI 10'889 -0.1%  SPI 14'236 0.0%  Dow 33'985 0.9%  DAX 15'238 0.3%  Euro 0.9505 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'150 0.3%  Gold 1'920 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'593 4.5%  Dollar 0.9001 0.0%  Öl 90.2 -0.7% 
Nach schwachem Sandoz-IPO: Was bringt die Zukunft für die Novartis-Tochter?
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
Ausblick: Ericsson stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Bank of America mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Julius Bär wirbt für Neuaufstellung Manager bei der UBS ab
17.10.2023 01:00:16

South Korea Bourse May Find Traction On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slumping almost 45 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,435-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism ahead of earnings and anticipated bargain hunting after a couple days of heavy selling. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the technology stocks and industrial companies.

For the day, the index dropped 19.91 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 2,436.24 after trading between 2,422.52 and 2,453.77. Volume was 776.2 million shares worth 8.29 trillion won. There were 644 decliners and 248 gainers.

Among the actives, Hana Financial collected 0.46 percent, while Samsung Electronics skidded 1.03 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 2.28 percent, LG Electronics added 0.38 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.48 percent, Naver slumped 1.09 percent, LG Chem surrendered 2.84 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.68 percent, S-Oil fell 0.41 percent, SK Innovation rallied 1.29 percent, POSCO dropped 0.98 percent, SK Telecom improved 0.71 percent, KEPCO declined 1.66 percent, Hyundai Mobis tumbled 1.72 percent, Hyundai Motor eased 0.16 percent, Kia Motors dipped 0.36 percent and Shinhan Financial and KB Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday pretty much stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 314.25 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 33,984.54, while the NASDAQ rallied 160.75 points or 1.20 percent to end at 13,567.98 and the S&P 500 gained 45.85 points or 1.06 percent to close at 4,373.63.

The strength on Wall Street came as stocks rallied ahead of earnings updates from several top-ranked companies, shrugging off rising bond yields and concerns about the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Tesla, Netflix and Johnson & Johnson are among the companies scheduled to announce their quarterly results this week.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve released a report showing a downturn in regional manufacturing activity in the month of October.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday, retreating after rising sharply in the previous session amid fears that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war might fuel a wider conflict in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November shed $1.03 or 1.2 percent at $86.66 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Inside Trading & Investment

16.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Hartnäckige Teuerung
16.10.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Nahost-Konflikt und US-Berichtssaison im Fokus
16.10.23 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
16.10.23 Stimmung droht wieder zu kippen
13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'337.93 19.81 90SSMU
Short 11'601.42 13.29 DRSSMU
Short 12'015.43 8.72 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'889.03 16.10.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'432.76 18.79 A8SSMU
Long 10'229.24 13.97 3SSMJU
Long 9'778.96 8.93 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Warum der Euro nach dem Rekordtief zum Schweizer Franken wieder etwas zulegt - Polnischer Zloty steigt nach Wahl
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
SoftwareONE-Aktie zieht deutlich an: SoftwareONE macht Sonia Caso zur Präsidentin der Region Lateinamerika
Santhera-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
Starke Bilanzsaison und Tech-Rally voraus? Diese zwei Aktien empfiehlt Dan Ives
Weiter Vorsicht: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen geben schlussendlich ab
SoftwareONE erhält Reihe von neuen Übernahmeangeboten
Pfizer-Aktie dennoch höher: Pfizer wird pessimistischer für Jahresprognose - Moderna- und BioNTech-Aktien unter Druck
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
