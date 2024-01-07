South Korea Bourse May Find Traction On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 90 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just shy of the 2,580-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky as investors try to balance upbeat economic data against its consequences for interest rates. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the energy companies and automobile producers, while the financials and technology shares were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 8.94 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 2,578.08 after trading between 2,572.60 and 2,592.29. Volume was 514.78 million shares worth 8.27 trillion won. There were 515 decliners and 343 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.21 percent, while KB Financial sank 0.77 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.36 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.72 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.81 percent, Naver slumped 1.12 percent, LG Chem rose 0.31 percent, Lotte Chemical shed 0.64 percent, S-Oil declined 1.58 percent, SK Innovation eased 0.15 percent, POSCO rallied 2.24 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.20 percent, KEPCO perked 0.16 percent, Hyundai Mobis shed 0.45 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.42 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 1.40 percent and Samsung SDI and Samsung Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages saw considerable volatility on Friday before ending with slight gains.

The Dow added 25.81 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 37,466.11, while the NASDAQ rose 13.77 points or 0.09 percent to close at 14,524.07 and the S&P 500 perked 8.56 points or 0.18 percent to end at 4,697.24.

For the week, the major averages were down for the first time in 10 weeks as the NASDAQ plunged 3.3 percent, the S&P 500 slumped 1.5 percent and the Dow slid 0.6 percent.

The volatility came as traders reacted to key U.S. economic data, including a closely watched Labor Department report showing stronger than expected job growth in December.

While the data initially raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates, positive sentiment prevailed as traders digested the details of the report, which also showed notable downward revisions to job growth in October and November.

Crude oil showed a strong move to the upside on Friday, reflected ongoing fears of an escalation of the Israel-Hamas war into a broader regional conflict. West Texas Intermediate for February delivery surged $1.62 or 2.2 percent to $73.81 a barrel.