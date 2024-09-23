Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’965 0.3%  SPI 15’934 0.3%  Dow 42’125 0.2%  DAX 18’847 0.7%  Euro 0.9419 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’886 0.3%  Gold 2’629 0.3%  Bitcoin 53’719 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8475 0.0%  Öl 74.2 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Bitcoin: Analyst erwartet Wendepunkt - Neue Höchststände in Sicht?
Occidental Petroleum mit Verlusten: Ist Buffetts Lieblingsaktie ein Fehlgriff?
Morgan Stanley: Margensorgen bei NVIDIA übertrieben - Potenzial bleibt stark
Die besten Dividendenrendite für Dividendenjäger: Diese Dow-Jones-Aktie könnten die höchste Rendite bieten
Schwache Nachfrage gefährden die Ziele von VW, BMW, Volvo & Co.
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

24.09.2024 01:02:49

South Korea Bourse May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, improving almost 90 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,600-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, largely on positive momentum amid a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit. The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the automobile producers were soft and the chemical companies were mixed. For the day, the index added 8.64 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 2,602.01 after trading between 2,588.49 and 2,603.57. Volume was 330.2 million shares worth 9.3 trillion won. There were 449 decliners and 434 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.54 percent, while KB Financial strengthened 1.67 percent, Hana Financial perked 0.16 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.63 percent, Samsung SDI gained 0.66 percent, LG Electronics rallied 0.73 percent, SK Hynix soared 3.12 percent, Naver surged 4.25 percent, LG Chem increased 0.79 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.25 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.99 percent, SK Innovation spiked 3.42 percent, POSCO improved 1.20 percent, SK Telecom added 0.70 percent, KEPCO plummeted 8.43 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 0.60 percent, Kia Motors stumbled 2.27 percent and Hyundai Mobis was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened slightly higher on Monday and largely remained that way throughout the session, finishing with mild gains.

The Dow added 61.29 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 42,124.65, while the NASDAQ rose 25.95 points or 0.14 percent to close at 17,974.27 and the S&P 500 gained 16.02 points or 0.28 percent to end at 5,718.57.

The modest strength on Wall Street partly reflects optimism about the outlook for the economy following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut last week.

The Fed is expected to continue lowering rates in the coming months amid signs of slowing inflation even as the economy remains relatively strong.

Overall trading activity remains somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of some key economic data later this week.

Crude oil prices were unable to hold early gains, slumping midday on demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell $0.47 or 0.66 percent to $70.53 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Auf und Ab an den Kapitalmärkten mit Heiko Thieme | Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV

In diesem spannenden Interview teilt Heiko Thieme einer der erfahrensten Investment-Experten, seine Sicht auf die aktuellen Herausforderungen und Chancen in der Finanzwelt. Von der Zukunft der Halbleiterbranche bis hin zu den entscheidenden Erfolgsfaktoren für Investoren

Themen im Video:

🔎 Strategien für erfolgreiche Investitionen
💡 Warum Diversifikation der Schlüssel ist
🏛️ Einblicke in Intel und die Halbleiterindustrie
🌍 Politische Einflüsse auf den Markt und globale Visionen

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Auf und Ab an den Kapitalmärkten mit 𝗛𝗲𝗶𝗸𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲 | Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

23.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zwischen Zinsentscheidungen, KI-Fantasien und glänzenden Metallen
23.09.24 TRACE for U.S. Treasury Securities
23.09.24 Zinseuphorie wieder verflogen
20.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.40% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
20.09.24 Marktüberblick: Mercedes-Benz senkt den Ausblick
20.09.24 Auf und Ab an den Kapitalmärkten mit 𝗛𝗲𝗶𝗸𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲 | Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV
19.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Roche Holding AG, Novo Nordisk A/S
16.09.24 Sanierung bei Volkswagen – gelingt nun der Turnaround der Aktie?
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’450.57 19.96 S2S3XU
Short 12’749.89 13.45 Y4SSMU
Short 13’205.46 8.80 SSWMFU
SMI-Kurs: 11’965.35 23.09.2024 17:30:14
Long 11’462.77 19.01 UI3SRU
Long 11’214.38 13.68 SSZMGU
Long 10’724.35 8.71 SSQMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TMTG-Aktie nach Absturz erneut leichter: Trump Media unter Verdacht des Vertragsbruchs - Verkaufsdruck wächst
Roche-Aktie verliert trotzdem: Forschungserfolg mit Grippe-Mittel Xofluza
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
XRP: Kommt jetzt das neue Allzeithoch?
Commerzbank-Finanzchefin: Bund soll Anteil vorerst behalten
Nach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: Kräftige Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schlussendlich klar in Grün -- DAX erreicht neuen Rekord und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Frankenaufwertung und Zinspolitik: Diese Massnahmen der SNB erwartet ein Experte bis 2025
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Amazon-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten