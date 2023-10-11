Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'039 0.3%  SPI 14'434 0.5%  Dow 33'805 0.2%  DAX 15'460 0.2%  Euro 0.9582 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'201 -0.1%  Gold 1'874 0.7%  Bitcoin 24'061 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9020 -0.3%  Öl 85.5 -2.5% 
China-Verkaufszahlen enttäuschen: Teslas aus China verkaufen sich deutlich schlechter
Massiver Wertverlust: So steht es wirklich um die Wertentwicklung von NFTs
Anleihen, Inflation, Zinsen und Co.: Top-Investoren geben Risiko-Warnung heraus
25 Jahre Swisscom: War die Liberalisierung des Schweizer Telekommarktes erfolgreich?
So kann man von Zuhause Geld verdienen
12.10.2023 01:00:15

South Korea Bourse May Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market had moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 60 points or 2.5 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,450-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology, chemical and industrial stocks, while the financials were down on profit taking.

For the day, the index surged 47.50 points or 1.98 percent to finish at 2,450.08. Volume was 436.76 million shares worth 8.57 trillion won. There were 709 gainers and 180 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.14 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 1.77 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.39 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 2.71 percent, Samsung SDI spiked 4.29 percent, LG Electronics strengthened 1.43 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.25 percent, Naver advanced 0.94 percent, LG Chem soared 4.12 percent, Lotte Chemical gathered 0.23 percent, S-Oil stumbled 1.45 percent, SK Innovation surged 4.77 percent, POSCO rallied 2.84 percent, SK Telecom skidded 1.01 percent, KEPCO perked 0.06 percent, Hyundai Mobis rose 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 0.53 percent and Kia Motors added 0.48 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday, slipped into the red midday but rallied late to end in positive territory.

The Dow added 65.57 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 33,804.87, while the NASDAQ jumped 96.83 points or 0.71 percent to close at 13,659.68 and the S&P 500 gained 18.71 points or 0.43 percent to end at 4,376.95.

The higher close on Wall Street came amid a continued decline by treasury yields, with yields pulling back further off their highest levels in over 16 years. Treasuries have recently benefited from their appeal as a safe haven amid the deadly conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in September.

The Federal Reserve also released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, reiterating that a majority of participants expect one more interest rate hike will likely be appropriate.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as Saudi Arabia's pledge to help stabilize the market outweighed concerns about supply disruptions amid the tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November sank $83.49 a barrel, down $2.48 or 2.9 percent.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

11.10.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 27.000 Dollar – US-Inflationsdaten werfen Schatten voraus
11.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
11.10.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.10.23 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
11.10.23 SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
10.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf AXA SA
10.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Lonza, Sonova
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'479.55 19.70 3WSSMU
Short 11'714.18 13.62 JDSSMU
Short 12'134.54 8.90 Y6SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'039.23 11.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'583.18 19.70 V4SSMU
Long 10'347.67 13.88 SSDMQU
Long 9'885.00 8.90 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed-Protokoll im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsschluss in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen
Diese Wasserstoffaktien haben laut HSBC-Analystin deutliches Kurspotenzial
Roche-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Roche erleichtert Behandlung von MS-Patienten mit neuer Darreichung von Ocrevus
LVMH-Aktie tiefer: LVMH verfehlt die Wachstumserwartungen - Richemont-Aktien geben im Windschatten deutlich nach
Birkenstock mit IPO-Fiasko - Birkenstock-Aktie schliesst deutlich unter Ausgabepreis
FMC-Aktien und Fresenius-Titel brechen ein: Studienerfolg von Novo Nordisk belastet
Birkenstock zeigt sich vorsichtig bei Ausgabepreis für Aktie: Börsengang am Mittwoch
Börsengang steht kurz bevor: Deshalb warnen Experten vor einem Kauf der Birkenstock-Aktie
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Idorsia Aktie News: Anleger schicken Idorsia am Mittwochmittag ins Minus

