South Korea Bourse May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding more than 20 points or 1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,060-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to disappointing economic data and ongoing uncertainty over trade negotiations between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index lost 17.25 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 2,060.69 after trading between 2,057.89 and 2,088.54. Volume was 499 million shares worth 4.7 trillion won.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 1.41 percent, while Hana Financial shed 0.57 percent, KB Financial and Kia Motors both eased 0.12 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.19 percent, LG Display dropped 1.06 percent, SK Hynix plunged 4.44 percent, Naver tumbled 1.63 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.21 percent, KEPCO retreated 1.52 percent and LG Electronics, Hyundai Motors and POSCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and stayed that way through the session.

The Dow shed 255.68 points or 0.95 percent to end at 26,770.20, the NASDAQ sank 67.31 points or 0.83 percent to 8,089.54 and the S&P 500 fell 11.75 points or 0.39 percent to 2,986.20. For the week, the Dow eased 0.2 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.4 percent and the S&P rose 0.5 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected concerns about the global economic outlook following soft Chinese data that showed its economy grew at the slowest rate in three decades in Q3.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board reported an unexpected drop by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in September.

Lingering uncertainty about a possible U.S.-China trade deal and questions about the Brexit deal getting through parliament also weighed on the markets.

Crude oil futures dropped Friday as disappointing GDP data from China added to concerns about the outlook for global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November eased $0.15 or 0.3 percent at $53.78 a barrel.